McLaren 720S Does 9.069s 1/4-Mile Run, Sets World Record

26 Feb 2019
We've been talking about the McLaren 720S being engaged in the race to the 8s quarter-mile for quite a while now. We are, of course, referring to a modded incarnation of the Woking machine. Well, the British missile is barely in the 8s arena now, with an example of the mid-engined delight having recently delivered a monstrous run.
To be more precise, the massaged Macca managed to play the 1,320 feet game in 9.069s, with the trap speed of the toy sitting at 153 mph (make that 246 km/h). This makes for a world record, with the previous holder of the title having taken 9.15s to complete the said task.

The shenanigan took place at the Bahrain International Circuit's drag strip, with the said 720S being run by local team Ekanoo Racing. Now, this brings us to the juicy part of the tale, as this McLaren doesn't even feature uber-serious mods.

You see, the 4.0-liter V8 of the supercar still comes with its stock turbos, while having been gifted with custom down pipes and a racing gas ECU tune.

Now, a brief message was delivered along with the piece of footage documenting the run: "I ran a blistering 9.069 @246KM/H (153MPH) & then backed it up with 9.14 @244KM/H (151MPH) earlier today in relatively warm weather for this time of the year,"

For the record, the standard incarnation of the McLaren 720S can complete the quarter-mile challenge in as little as 9.7 seconds and that's without using tire warmers (the first run of the kind involved such hardware, but the supercar eventually managed to skip them).

As for the said 8s run, this should be possible on the stock turbos. So we're keeping an eye out for such shenanigans and we'll bring them to you as soon as they take place. Meanwhile, you can check out the said sprint in the clip below.

