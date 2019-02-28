autoevolution

Maserati Shows Levante Trofeo V8 Launch Edition and Other Geneva Specials

28 Feb 2019, 14:50 UTC ·
We give Maserati a hard time for missing sales and product launch targets. But they're like a bastion of doing things the old-fashioned ways, and we liked the debuts they planned for the Geneva Motor Show, especially the Levante Trofeo V8 Launch Edition.
How often do you wonder if the wood inside your luxury car interiors came from a tree or some pressed dinosaur juice? We're not going to name brands, a few luxury German fellows like to cascade wood over their dashes, and it sounds suspiciously like plastic when you knock on it. But Maserati is showing real craftsman with chisels in this small photo gallery.

Regardless, the special models they have planned for Geneva are all about power and exclusivity. The headline grabber is the Levante Trofeo V8 Launch Edition, which will be limited to 100 examples.

The press car in Geneva will feature Blu Emozione Matte. However, Giallo Modenese and Rosso Magma (yellow and red) will also be offered, which might make the exterior carbon fiber trim stand out even more - chin spoiler, side skirts, and rear diffuser. 22-inch Orione rims are specific to the Trofeo and can be ordered in black.

The interior features full-grain “Pieno Fiore” natural leather with a watchstrap pattern and embossed headrests. The powertrain is the same as any Trofeo, featuring a 3.8-liter Ferrari-tuned V8 with 590 PS and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque. It hooks up to the road fast enough to get you to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds.

Also, Maserati is also bringing the Levante and Quattroporte SQ4 GranLusso models with special Zegna Pelletessuta interiors. It's a kind of woven material that looks like carbon and was added to the dashboard, doors, and seats. We thought the chocolate cabin was especially original.

A Maserati GranTurismo MC will also be on display in Geneva to highlight its Grigio Lava Matte exterior and a carbon fiber interior. The Italian automaker also promised a one-off, built for one of its customers without going into details.
