Maserati Levante Trofeo Debuts With Ferrari-Made V8

Maserati has finally delivered on the promise it made about four years ago with a performance version of its slow-selling SUV. Say hello to the Levante Trofeo and its Porsche-rivalling V8 engine.

19 photos HP and 730 Nm (538 lb-ft) of torque.



The Italian automaker promises some exciting numbers like 0 to 62 in 3.9 seconds and a top speed of 186 mph (300 km/h). However, the 510 horsepower Stelvio QB is just as quick.



It also looks like the Levante should have from the start, thanks to much larger air intakes that are trimmed in carbon fiber. No more going to the tuners for that stuff, right? Carbon is also used for the side skirts, bringing further attention to the new 22-inch wheels.



There's also a new hood with two small vents satin grey paint, black accents, and big wheels. Full-LED smart headlights are making their debut here but should trickle down the range. The view from the back is a little less exciting, as the Levante's backside sits high off the ground like an awkward hatchback.



We bet that in a couple of years, there will be an appearance package just like this available for the regular Levante... even the diesel. So maybe avoid buying the Trofeo outright and get one of those leases Maserati is so keen on promoting.



The interior features some new seats with extra bolstering and a bold stitching pattern, plus Trofeo logos embroidered everywhere. There are a leather-wrapped dashboard and interesting bits of trim, but nothing to rival the brand new interior of the Stuttgart prancing horse.



