NASA Readies New Experiments for the Moon, Plans to Launch Them This Year

5 This Futuristic Pickup Truck Could Be the 2021 Ford Ranger

3 Ford Performance Calibration Now Available For 2013 – 2018 Focus ST

2 Aero X Bed Cap Turns You Ford F-150 into a Sexy Fastback

1 Mustang GT Now Available With Ford Performance 700-hp Supercharger Kit

More on this:

2019 Roush Raptor Means Off-Road Business

While other automakers prepare to roll out vehicles for the 2020 model year, Roush decided to upgrade the 2019 F-150 Raptor . Starting at $13,000 excluding the donor vehicle, the off-road truck is covered by a three-year/36,000-mile warranty, whichever of the two comes first. 22 photos



The nylon-based bead rings are complemented by locking lug nuts, corrosion-resistant black coating on the lower part of the vehicle, and OEM-grade graphics on the bedside, hood, and windshield. Badging on the hood and tailgate leaves no doubt about the people who upgraded this F-150 Raptor.



Customers who need more capability are treated to the Chase Rack with optional off-road lighting by Rigid. A customized gauge cluster, headrest embroidery, serialized console badge, and square hitch cover are other highlights.



Among the optional extras list, the console vault and off-road utility kit are the most important, adding $390 and $195 to the price of the Roush Raptor. Splatter graphic? That adds $660, thank you! Last, but certainly not least, the off-road lighting with 15,840 raw lumens retails at $850.



“The 2019 Roush Raptor is our most capable off-road vehicle to date,” explains Jack Roush Jr. “From ice and snow to the depths of the desert, this vehicle conquers the terrain with iconic



In the case of the 2015 to 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, the level 1 Performance Pac adds 34 rear-wheel horsepower and 52 rear-wheel pound-feet of torque. Consisting of PCM calibration on 91-octane gasoline and a cold-air intake, this upgrade retails at $775.99.



If you prefer your The base package starts with the axle-back exhaust, which helps the 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 exhale better through 5.0-inch black tips. Up next, an off-road pickup wouldn’t be complete without bead protection for the off-road wheels wrapped in BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A KO2 all-terrain tires.The nylon-based bead rings are complemented by locking lug nuts, corrosion-resistant black coating on the lower part of the vehicle, and OEM-grade graphics on the bedside, hood, and windshield. Badging on the hood and tailgate leaves no doubt about the people who upgraded this F-150 Raptor.Customers who need more capability are treated to the Chase Rack with optional off-road lighting by Rigid. A customized gauge cluster, headrest embroidery, serialized console badge, and square hitch cover are other highlights.Among the optional extras list, the console vault and off-road utility kit are the most important, adding $390 and $195 to the price of the Roush Raptor. Splatter graphic? That adds $660, thank you! Last, but certainly not least, the off-road lighting with 15,840 raw lumens retails at $850.“The 2019 Roush Raptor is our most capable off-road vehicle to date,” explains Jack Roush Jr. “From ice and snow to the depths of the desert, this vehicle conquers the terrain with iconic Roush performance and design, especially now that it is available with our Performance Pac engine upgrades.”In the case of the 2015 to 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor, the level 1 Performance Pac adds 34 rear-wheel horsepower and 52 rear-wheel pound-feet of torque. Consisting of PCM calibration on 91-octane gasoline and a cold-air intake, this upgrade retails at $775.99.If you prefer your Raptor stock, pricing starts at $52,855 in the United States excluding destination. In other words, the Limited and Platinum are more expensive from the get-go. On the other hand, going for the SuperCrew ($2,985) and 802A equipment group ($9,365) takes the Raptor to $65,205 plus $1,595 for freight.