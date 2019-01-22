autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Maserati Levante Vulcano Limited Edition Ready to Erupt in Europe and Asia

22 Jan 2019, 10:50 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The two-year-old Maserati Levante SUV is getting a boost in appeal for this spring, with the launch of a special edition baptized in the purest Maserati style: Vulcano.
9 photos
Maserati Levante VulcanoMaserati Levante VulcanoMaserati Levante VulcanoMaserati Levante VulcanoMaserati Levante VulcanoMaserati Levante VulcanoMaserati Levante VulcanoMaserati Levante Vulcano
Meant as a limited edition for the European and Asian markets, the Vulcano will bring virtually zero performance or technical modifications but will carry several visual changes hoped to increase the model’s appeal on the increasingly hungry luxury SUV segment.

Sporting a new and exclusive exterior paint called Grigio Lava, the Levante Vulcano is just as bright as a pyroclastic flow: there are dark-look rear light clusters at the back, black chrome front grille and logos at the front and black window surrounds on the sides. All this darkness is adorned with extra touches like body-colored door handles and dark exhaust tailpipes.

On the inside, the full grain leather seats can be ordered either in black with red stitching or the other way around, depending on the amount of lava customers would like to have recreated in the Levante.

Making sure no one mistakes this special edition car with the other Levante SUVs out there is a wording plate attesting to the fact the car is “one of 150.”

150 is the number of such cars to ever be made for both the said markets. The Levante Vulcano can be ordered in both versions of the V6 engine available for the nameplate. Regardless of the variant chosen, all will come with a Bowers&Wilkins premium sound system, soft close doors front, and rear parking sensors and the full-LED Matrix adaptive headlights fitted as standard.

The Maserati Levante Vulcano can already be ordered. In the UK, the model has a price of £85,425 OTR for the 350 hp version and £93,000 OTR for the 430 hp variant. These are only the starting prices, as further options can be added.
Maserati Levante Vulcano Maserati Levante maserati limited edition luxury suv vulcano
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
MASERATI models:
MASERATI Levante TrofeoMASERATI Levante Trofeo Medium SUVMASERATI Ghibli GranLussoMASERATI Ghibli GranLusso LuxuryMASERATI GranCabrioMASERATI GranCabrio Roadster & ConvertibleMASERATI GranTurismoMASERATI GranTurismo CoupeMASERATI GhibliMASERATI Ghibli LuxuryAll MASERATI models  
 
 