Maserati Levante Vulcano Limited Edition Ready to Erupt in Europe and Asia

The two-year-old Maserati Levante SUV is getting a boost in appeal for this spring, with the launch of a special edition baptized in the purest Maserati style: Vulcano. 9 photos SUV segment.



Sporting a new and exclusive exterior paint called Grigio Lava, the Levante Vulcano is just as bright as a pyroclastic flow: there are dark-look rear light clusters at the back, black chrome front grille and logos at the front and black window surrounds on the sides. All this darkness is adorned with extra touches like body-colored door handles and dark exhaust tailpipes.



On the inside, the full grain leather seats can be ordered either in black with red stitching or the other way around, depending on the amount of lava customers would like to have recreated in the Levante.



Making sure no one mistakes this special edition car with the other Levante SUVs out there is a wording plate attesting to the fact the car is “one of 150.”



150 is the number of such cars to ever be made for both the said markets. The Levante Vulcano can be ordered in both versions of the V6 engine available for the nameplate. Regardless of the variant chosen, all will come with a Bowers&Wilkins premium sound system, soft close doors front, and rear parking sensors and the full-LED Matrix adaptive headlights fitted as standard.



