Maserati Ghibli Ribelle is The New Definition For Black

26 Sep 2018, 6:58 UTC
What can a carmaker do to make an already exciting car even greater? Paint it black, of course, and call it limited edition.
The Maserati Ghibli, only a year or so into the latest generation, will be getting a numbered limited edition version which will be called Ribelle. That's the Italian word for rebel.

What will make the only 200 units of the Ribelle special is first and foremost the exterior color chosen for it. Maserati calls that NeroRibelle, and it will be sprayed on all of the three versions of the sports saloon.

But since only adding a special color would not have been enough to justify the asking price – which will be announced probably closer to the market launch in October – and to round off the exterior look, the Italians also fitted 19-inch Proteo alloy wheels with contrasting laser etched details and red brake calipers.

On the inside, the Ribelle features two-tone black and red dashboard, black door panels and red central armrest, black leather Sport steering wheel with tone-on-tone stitching, and steering wheel paddle shifters. Two-tone red and black leather is used to wrap the seats.

A Ribelle Plus package will also be on the table for the customers in Maserati's three key markets where the model will be sold, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, adding to the stock limited edition laminated privacy windows, full-LED Matrix adaptive headlights, Harman Kardon premium sound system and opening sunroof. 

Power wise, nothing will change for the special version. The car will be offered with either the 275 hp V6 turbodiesel or with the two versions of the V6 twin-turbo gasoline: 350 and 430 hp.

In Europe, the new Ghibli sold nearly 3,000 units in 2017, which for a niche car is not at all bad. So far this year some 1,600 new Ghiblis were purchased.
