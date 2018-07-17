3 Maserati Levante Goes on Two Wheels, Attempts Some Light Off-Roading

2019 Maserati Levante Gets 350 HP V6 in Britain, and It's Not a Diesel

Maserati entered the UK premium SUV market a couple of years ago. But due to the added cost of moving the steering to the other side of the car, the Levante only offered one kind of engine, a V6 diesel, which they thought was going to be the most popular. 7 photos



But they brought this thing to Goodwood this year. Not only is the 2019 Levante better looking than before, but it also gets a new engine. Well... new for Britain at least.



Behind those active air intakes which you can clearly see is a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 burning regular gasoline and delivering 350 horsepower, 80 less than their most powerful V6 model, but still more than enough for an SUV of this size.



The official specs read as follows: 500 Nm of torque from 4,500rpm, standard AWD and 8-speed auto, a 0 to 62mph time of 6 seconds and a 156mph (251 kph) top speed. Sure, the 430 HP model has a 167 mph (268 kph) top speed, but do you want to go that fast in an SUV?



“We are pleased to be able to now offer the 350hp petrol engine on the Maserati Levante, which in addition to the 430hp petrol engine we introduced last year and the 275hp diesel we offered at launch, provide a much greater choice to our UK customers. The introduction of the more cost effective, entry level petrol engine is as a result of the demand in the market, and we expect it to sell extremely well,” stated Maserati executive, Mike Biscoe.



According to the NEDC combined cycle, the 350 HP engine offers mileage ranging from 23.5 to 24.4 mpg and 268 to 270 grams of CO2 emissions. That last part sounds downright expensive to tax, but diesel might not be an option for very long.



