Porsche 911 GT2 RS Does 9.74 1/4-Mile Run, Ties 918 Spyder

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS is a monster. There's no doubt about that. Of course, to certain owners, this is simply a reason to take the rear-engined toy down the aftermarket world. And today we're here to show you the world's quickest 2RS.

And yes, the said run makes for a world record. The shenanigan took place in Bahrain, with the piece of footage at the bottom of the page documenting the run, along with a few other practice ones that took place on the day of the record.



Run by local team Ekanoo Racing, this Zuffenhausen toy has kept its stock appearance. After all, the tech tuning isn't all that serious. You see, the twin-turbo 3.8-liter of the toy now works with custom down pipes, as well as a methanol kit and the obvious ECU play.

The performance of the slightly massaged



Well, we have to mention that the Porscha is as quick as a... factory stock McLaren 720S. Speaking of which, we'll remind you that Ekanoo Racing recently set a world record for the quickest 720S.



To be more precise, the mildly massaged Macca



Returning to the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, we'll continue to keep an eye out for adventures involving the German missile and bring these to you as soon as they show up on the radar.



