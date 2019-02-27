World’s First Private Moon Lander Launches on Falcon 9 Rocket

2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Revealed as 435 HP Seven Seater with EQ Boost

A few months after the launch of the new generation GLE, Mercedes’ high-performance division AMG announced the introduction of the GLE 53 4MATIC+, the most powerful in the line of seven-seater SUVs. 44 photos



On its own, the engine develops 435 hp and a maximum torque of 520 Nm, but it gets an extra boost of 21 hp and 250 Nm of torque for a limited time from the EQ. The power output of the new GLE 53 is thus bigger that the preceding model, says the carmaker.



The engine works in conjunction with the SPEEDSHIFT TCT 9-speed automatic transmission and the 4MATIC + fully variable all-wheel drive. With their help, the



There are in all seven driving modes selectable in the AMG GLE 53, namely Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, Trail, and Sand.



Visually, the subtle changes made by AMG are enough to make the SUV stand out in a crowd of regular GLEs.



On the exterior, the main changes are the addition of the AMG-specific radiator grille with 15 vertical chromed strips, narrow headlamps, and chrome-plated front splitter or twin tailpipes.



On the interior, the seats are wrapped in black leather with red contrasting topstitching, just like the steering wheel and the top part of the instrument panel.



The carmaker’s



Mercedes-AMG will offer buyers the option of a foldable third row of seats, just like in the regular GLE family.



