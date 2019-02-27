autoevolution

All-Electric Jeep Confirmed by FCA in Vast Expansion Plan

27 Feb 2019, 9:07 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
On Tuesday, American car company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) made public some of the largest expansion and investment plans announced since the cross-Atlantic alliance was forged about a decade ago: production assignment, new factories, new products and thousands of new jobs. 
5 photos
FCA makes 10 million Pentastar engines in 10 yearsFCA makes 10 million Pentastar engines in 10 yearsFCA makes 10 million Pentastar engines in 10 yearsFCA makes 10 million Pentastar engines in 10 years
FCA currently operates five plants in Michigan, but that will not be enough for the production needs of the future. The company plans to reopen a sixth within the Detroit city limits, part of a $4.5 billion investment plan that would end with the creation of an additional 6,500 jobs in the region.

As part of the expansion plans, FCA announced the launch of fully battery-electric models, including for the Jeep brand, a nameplate that will also get two new Jeep-branded white space products. No timetable for the launch of these models was announced.

“Three years ago, FCA set a course to grow our profitability based on the strength of the Jeep and Ram brands by realigning our U.S. manufacturing operations,” said in a statement Mike Manley, FCA CEO.

“Today’s announcement represents the next step in that strategy. It allows Jeep to enter two white space segments that offer significant margin opportunities and will enable new electrified Jeep products, including at least four plug-in hybrid vehicles and the flexibility to produce fully battery-electric vehicles.”

The expansion of FCA’s production capabilities is required as a means to support a series of other production changes.

The Mack Avenue Engine Complex will be converted to assemble the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, and an unnamed new three-row full-size Jeep model.

The Jefferson North Assembly Plant will also be tasked with assembling the Grand Cherokee, but also the Dodge Durango, while the Dundee Engine Plant will take over production of Pentastar engines from the Mack complex.

The  Warren Truck facility will be retooled to produce the revival of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, including their electrified versions and alongside the Ram 1500 Classic.
FCA Jeep electric jeep Jeep Wagoneer expansion Michigan investment
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Manipulated Into Liking Cars What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
JEEP models:
JEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVJEEP GladiatorJEEP Gladiator Midsize PickupJEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWKJEEP GRAND CHEROKEE TRACKHAWK Large SUVJEEP CherokeeJEEP Cherokee Medium SUVJEEP Wrangler RubiconJEEP Wrangler Rubicon Small SUVAll JEEP models  
 
 