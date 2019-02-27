All-Electric Jeep Confirmed by FCA in Vast Expansion Plan

NASA Readies New Experiments for the Moon, Plans to Launch Them This Year

On Tuesday, American car company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) made public some of the largest expansion and investment plans announced since the cross-Atlantic alliance was forged about a decade ago: production assignment, new factories, new products and thousands of new jobs. 5 photos



As part of the expansion plans, FCA announced the launch of fully battery-electric models, including for the Jeep brand, a nameplate that will also get two new Jeep-branded white space products. No timetable for the launch of these models was announced.



“Three years ago, FCA set a course to grow our profitability based on the strength of the Jeep and Ram brands by realigning our U.S. manufacturing operations,” said in a statement Mike Manley, FCA CEO.



“Today’s announcement represents the next step in that strategy. It allows Jeep to enter two white space segments that offer significant margin opportunities and will enable new electrified Jeep products, including at least four plug-in hybrid vehicles and the flexibility to produce fully battery-electric vehicles.”



The expansion of FCA’s production capabilities is required as a means to support a series of other production changes.



The Mack Avenue Engine Complex will be converted to assemble the next generation



The Jefferson North Assembly Plant will also be tasked with assembling the Grand Cherokee, but also the



The Mack Avenue Engine Complex will be converted to assemble the next generation Jeep Grand Cherokee, and an unnamed new three-row full-size Jeep model.

The Jefferson North Assembly Plant will also be tasked with assembling the Grand Cherokee, but also the Dodge Durango, while the Dundee Engine Plant will take over production of Pentastar engines from the Mack complex.

The Warren Truck facility will be retooled to produce the revival of the Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, including their electrified versions and alongside the Ram 1500 Classic

