Car Logos, Bauhaus Style

Exactly 100 years ago, a German architect by the name of Walter Gropius founded the Staatliches Bauhaus art school, with the goal of bringing all art forms together in simple, less is more designs. Gropius was relatively successful at achieving this goal, until the Nazis came and took it all away.

As a means to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus style, 99designs, a website that specializes in designing anything from logos to book covers decided to launch a competition aimed at finding new ideas in for existing logos.



The task was simple: design iconic images of more or less famous brands, incorporating the name of the company into the drawing and at the same time staying true to the core principles of Bauhaus: simple geometry, and the use of the movement’s love for the colors yellow, blue and red.



What resulted is an extremely large collection of logos, most of them belonging to the great names of our time: Facebook, Microsoft, Instagram, Google or Domino’s.



A few of the participants ventured though in reimagining logos used by some of the world’s largest carmakers, but also by more recent entries to the market.



In the gallery above you have ideas of how the visual identity of



The logos you see in the gallery above are just a few of the over 1,500 entries received by 99designs. You can have a look at them all by



Bauhaus as a school lasted until the 1930s, but its influences are to be seen in all aspects of human life, including in car making. In the gallery above you have ideas of how the visual identity of Mercedes-Benz BMW or Jeep might have looked like hadn't the Gestapo close down Bauhaus schools and deem the movement to be un-German. You can have a look at them all by accessing this link As a side note, the winning logo of the competition is a reinterpretation of the one that identifies Adidas as one of the world's premiere shoes and clothing manufacturers. It too can be found in the gallery above.