autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Geneva Motor Show LIVE  

Car Logos, Bauhaus Style

14 Mar 2019, 14:55 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Exactly 100 years ago, a German architect by the name of Walter Gropius founded the Staatliches Bauhaus art school, with the goal of bringing all art forms together in simple, less is more designs. Gropius was relatively successful at achieving this goal, until the Nazis came and took it all away.
13 photos
Peugeot logo, Bauhaus styleFerrari logo, Bauhaus styleToyota logo, Bauhaus styleOpel logo, Bauhaus styleMitsubishi logo, Bauhaus styleJeep logo, Bauhaus styleBMW logo, Bauhaus styleTesla logo, Bauhaus styleVolkswagen logo, Bauhaus styleAudi logo, Bauhaus styleMercedes-Benz logo, Bauhaus styleAdida logo, Bauhaus style (winning design)
Bauhaus as a school lasted until the 1930s, but its ideas lived on into the next century, and its influences are to be seen in all aspects of human life, including in car making.

As a means to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Bauhaus style, 99designs, a website that specializes in designing anything from logos to book covers decided to launch a competition aimed at finding new ideas in for existing logos.

The task was simple: design iconic images of more or less famous brands, incorporating the name of the company into the drawing and at the same time staying true to the core principles of Bauhaus: simple geometry, and the use of the movement’s love for the colors yellow, blue and red.

What resulted is an extremely large collection of logos, most of them belonging to the great names of our time: Facebook, Microsoft, Instagram, Google or Domino’s.

A few of the participants ventured though in reimagining logos used by some of the world’s largest carmakers, but also by more recent entries to the market.

In the gallery above you have ideas of how the visual identity of Mercedes-Benz, BMW or Jeep might have looked like hadn't the Gestapo close down Bauhaus schools and deem the movement to be un-German.

The logos you see in the gallery above are just a few of the over 1,500 entries received by 99designs. You can have a look at them all by accessing this link.

As a side note, the winning logo of the competition is a reinterpretation of the one that identifies Adidas as one of the world’s premiere shoes and clothing manufacturers. It too can be found in the gallery above.
Car Logos Bauhaus desgin logo BMW Jeep Mercedes-Benz
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
Latest car models:
Mercedes-AMG GT R RoadsterMercedes-AMG GT R Roadster Coupe CabrioMERCEDES BENZ GLCMERCEDES BENZ GLC CrossoverLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ RoadsterLAMBORGHINI Aventador SVJ Roadster ExoticTATA MOTORS NexonTATA MOTORS Nexon Medium SUVTATA MOTORS HarrierTATA MOTORS Harrier Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 