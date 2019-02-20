autoevolution

Peugeot to Unveil New Lion Logo for Electric Cars at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show

20 Feb 2019, 12:54 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
The launch of electric vehicles in large numbers also means the creation of new visual identities for them, even if they are part of existing brands. That means new logos, new emblems and new taglines.  
48 photos
Peugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend conceptPeugeot e-Legend concept
For the most part, carmakers who didn't create electric car brands from scratch have chosen to go for variations of the existing signs. Peugeot is one of them, and will be unveiling an “electrified Lion emblem" at next month’s Geneva Motor Show.

To go with the new Lion the carmaker announced on Wednesday the launch of a new brand signature, a variation of the existing one: Motion & e-Motion. Combined, the two elements will be at the center of a fully electrified car range by the year 2023.

“The Motion & e-Motion signature we are rolling out really encapsulates our vision for what we want the brand to stand for,” said in a statement David Peel, Peugeot UK managing director.

“Adapting the signature we have been using for almost a decade demonstrates how we are a brand that is sticking to principle qualities PEUGEOT is known for, while evolving to fit with an electric future.”

The first electric car from Peugeot will be launched by the end of this year. With it, a number of Peugeot cars, including the 3008 and 508, will get plug-in hybrid variants by the same deadline.

The most exciting electric car concept shown in recent years by Peugeot was the e-Legend, a revival of the 1960s 504 Coupe, but with an autonomous twist.

The concept made use of 100 kW batteries that gave it a range of  600 km (370 miles), while the electric motors spinning the wheels provide an output of 456 hp and 800 Nm of torque.

There’s no word yet on what cars or concepts the French carmaker will be bringing this year at Palexpo, but its presentation seems to be centered this time on the launch of the new brand identity.
Peugeot peugeot lion logo 2019 Geneva Motor Show Brand Identity Electric Car peugeot e-legend
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Latest car models:
GMC AcadiaGMC Acadia Medium SUVBENTLEY Bentayga SpeedBENTLEY Bentayga Speed Large SUVTOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HSTLAND ROVER Range Rover Sport HST Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 