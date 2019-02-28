World’s First Private Moon Lander Launches on Falcon 9 Rocket

Jeep Renegade EV Made Possible By GKN

For the time being, GKN supplies eDrive solutions to BMW, Volvo, Porsche, and Mitsubishi. Wanna bet a tenner Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be added to the list in the coming years? First of all, the British automotive components supplier took a Renegade for winter testing in Arjeplog, Sweden. Instead of internal combustion, the subcompact crossover from Italy combines a two-speed eTransmission with eTwinster torque vectoring, eAxle coaxial format , and eDrive electric motor.Driving the front wheels with 120 kW (163 PS; 161 horsepower) and up to 3,500 Nm (2,000 Nm to either of the front wheels when required), the GTD19 is more or less an evolution of the Mercedes-GLA 45-based GTD18 from last year. In the case of the forerunner, GKN demonstrated the benefits of the eTwinster rear axle paired with the Twinster mechanical axle up front.“Within the last year, we have seen a 40% increase in the value of our eDrive order book,” declared Hannes Prenn, the chief operating officer of GKN ePowertrain . “Our dedicated focus on production and development of electrified drivelines will enable us to support the rapid acceleration in demand for BEVs.”Taking into consideration on the donor vehicle, there’s no denying Jeep is developing the Renegade EV for mass production with help from Guest, Keen and Nettlefolds. Last time we’ve heard anything in this regard, the American automaker promised that it would bring four electric vehicles to market by 2022 in addition to ten hybrids, including the Renegade PHEV.The switch to hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric comes as a result of the war on Satan's Fuel. Jeep plans to phase out diesel-engined passenger vehicles by 2021 because compliance is getting increasingly stringent in Europe. As far as the GTD19 prototype is concerned, GKN claims the e-drivetrain technologies were integrated with ease, without the need for major modifications.For the time being, GKN supplies eDrive solutions to BMW, Volvo, Porsche, and Mitsubishi. Wanna bet a tenner Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will be added to the list in the coming years?