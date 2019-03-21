Astronauts Hague and Ovchinin Reach ISS 5 Months After Failed MS-10 Launch

Mercedes-Benz G 400 d Leaked By German Insurance Website

Following the G 350 d, the G-Class prepares to welcome another inline-six turbo diesel. Enter the G 400 d, leaked onto the Internet by huk24.de with 330 PS (325 horsepower) from 2,925 cubic centimeters of displacement. 24 photos



That’s 100 newton-meters more than the G 350 d and an additional 40 kW in terms of output. Considering the



Why would G-Class buyers opt for the diesel instead of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8? One reason would be low-end torque, an ideal asset for off-road driving. The other is fuel efficiency. In the case of the G 500 compared to the G 350 d, the WLTP-rated numbers are 11.8 liters on the combined cycle compared to 9.7 liters.



On the other hand, how many G-Class customers are that interested in fuel efficiency considering the starting price and servicing costs? It’s far down on the priorities list, for sure! Over in Germany, the most affordable Geländewagen starts at €95,000 while the G 63 retails at €148,000. The G 65 isn’t coming back anytime soon, and in the long run, the Mercedes- AMG twin-turbo V12 will be phased out into oblivion.



Manufactured in Graz, Austria by Magna Steyr, the second generation of the W463 made it world premiere in January 2018 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Given the demand for all things crossovers and SUVs these days, it's hard to go wrong with the G-Class if you're in the market for something that's both luxurious and all-terrain capable