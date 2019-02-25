autoevolution

2019 Ford Ranger Uses More Fuel Than EPA Ratings, Averages 19.5 MPG Highway

25 Feb 2019, 10:23 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
It’s known Ford investigates itself over the emissions and gas mileage of the 2019 Ranger, but TFL Truck took things in a different direction. Over the course of 1,100 miles of highway driving, the mid-size pickup with 2.3 liters of EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo averaged 19.5 miles to the gallon.
21 photos
2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package2019 Ford Ranger with 2.3-liter EcoBoost and FX4 Off-Road Package
What’s wrong with that? For starters, even an F-150 can pull off such a figure on the highway. But most importantly, the Environmental Protection Agency rated the Ranger at 24 miles per gallon in terms of highway driving.

The certified fuel economy for city driving and combined are 20 and 22 miles to the gallon, respectively. TFL Truck averaged 17.5 mpg on a tank of fuel, which goes to show the Ranger uses more fuel than it’s supposed to.

To clarify things even further, the EPA validates the highway gas mileage at 55 mph. TFL Truck drove their Ranger at 80 miles per hour, and the course also included uphill driving through crosswinds, rain, and snow.

This isn’t the first time Ford has acknowledged possible problems with their testing and validation. A few years ago, the Blue Oval ended up mailing out rebates to owners of the C-Max Hybrid and Fusion Hybrid.

Hyundai and Kia faced the same issue, ending the mess-up with a $41.2 million settlement for overstating the gas mileage of more than a million vehicles by up to 4 mpg combined. In other words, this practice isn’t as rare as some people might think in the automotive world.

The Ranger returned to the U.S. for the 2019 model year carrying a starting price of $24,300. Along with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost, every configuration comes standard with the 10-speed automatic transmission shared by the F-150 full-size pickup truck. Three trim levels (XL, XLT, Lariat) and two cabin layouts (SuperCab and SuperCrew) are available, along with the FX4 package for customers who plan on going off-road.

Ford sold 2,153 examples of the 2019 Ranger in January, far fewer than the 16,852 Tacoma pickups Toyota sold in the same period. Even the extremely old Nissan Frontier moved 6,062 units, which goes to show how competitive the mid-size segment is right now.

2019 Ford Ranger fuel economy Ford Ranger pickup truck
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System All Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that CouldAll Hail Oppy, the Little Rover that Could
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
FORD models:
FORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVFORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactAll FORD models  
 
 