2020 Toyota Tacoma Revealed At Chicago Auto Show

Codenamed N300, the third generation of the Tacoma went into production in 2015 for the 2016 model year. 2020 brings forth the mid-cycle refresh for the mid-size pickup, and not much has changed at first glance.

As far as technology is concerned, the biggest news is the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa. Most trim levels are available with an



What about the suck-squeeze-bang-blow? As ever, customers are offered two powertrains. The entry-level option is a 2.7-liter four-cylinder that relies on natural aspiration to develop 159 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque. The 3.5-liter V6, also naturally aspirated, levels up to 278 horsepower and 265 pound-feet.



Something that Toyota hasn’t worked out is the transmission. A six-speed automatic remains the preferred choice, but looking at the bigger picture, the competition has eight- and ten-speed options. A good ol’ manual can be specified for the 3.5-liter V6 engine.



V6 Tacoma pickups for the 2020 model year come standard with the Tow Package, consisting of the Class IV receiver hitch, automatic transmission fluid cooler, engine oil cooler, power steering cooler, 130-amp alternator, 4- and 7-pin connector with converter, and Trailer-Sway Control. According to the SAE J2807 standard, the most the Tacoma can tow is 6,800 pounds.



Manufactured in Texas and Mexico, the Tacoma is covered by 36 months or 36,000 miles of warranty, whichever comes first. An additional 60-month warranty backs up the powertrain for 60,000 miles. ToyotaCare is a complimentary plan that’s standard on all trim levels, covering factory-scheduled maintenance and roadside assistance for 24 months or 25,000 miles, respectively.



