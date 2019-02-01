2020 Toyota GR Supra Performance Line TRD Concept Looks Like A Road-Going Racing

On February 9th, the 2019 Osaka Automesse in Kansai, Japan will be the place where Toyota will reveal a Supra-based concept with TRD upgrades and a motorsport-inspired rear wing. The teaser further reveals extended side skirts, more prominent lip spoiler, and flared wheel arches.
Even if this concept proves to be a one-off that won’t make it to production, the Toyota Racing Development parts are sure to be added to the options list. Even the 86 is available in TRD flavor, and Toyota can’t pass the chance to make amends for the not-exactly-inspiring underpinnings originating from BMW.
It’s possible the Performance Line TRD Concept could crank up the B58 to beyond 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque, at least to Z4 M40i levels of performance. The soft-top roadster from Graz, Austria is much obliged to offer 382 horsepower and 369 pound-feet, translating to 4.2 seconds from zero to 60 miles per hour.
What’s more, Gazoo Racing could work their magic on the curb weight of the 2020 Toyota GR Supra, coming up with carbon-fiber parts for both the exterior and interior of the Japanese interloper. A six-speed manual is also in the pipeline, but the chief engineer confirmed that RHD markets would get this transmission in the first instance.
Back in January 2019, Andrew Coetzee confirmed that Toyota plans to release more TRD parts for the U.S. lineup of the automaker, backed by warranty. The man in charge of product planning and strategy didn’t comment on the GRMN Supra, but the chief engineer “would like to see something like that eventually.”
GRMN stands for Gazoo Razing Meisters of the Nurburgring, and the first Toyota to wear this badge is the Yaris GRMN. As opposed to other hot hatchbacks in the subcompact segment, this pocket rocket comes with a supercharger instead of a turbocharger for its 1.8-liter engine, developing 209 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque.
The B58 in the Supra will soon welcome the M-developed S58 in the all-new M3, M4, X3 M, and X4 M. Capable of upwards of 500 ponies, we’d be lucky to see this engine in the Supra GRMN if BMW agrees with it and Toyota makes a case for such a mechanical marvel.
