European 2019 Skoda Kamiq Spied With Sequential Turn Signals

31 Jan 2019, 10:31 UTC
Since patented in 1938, turn signals remained unchanged until Audi introduced Matrix LED technology with sequential turn signals on the previous generation of the A8. Cars as common as the Ford Mondeo can be had with such headlights, and at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show in March, even the European version of the Skoda Kamiq will feature sequential blinkers.
Inspired by the Vision X Concept from 2018, the Kamiq differs from the subcompact crossover Skoda introduced in China in more than one aspect. The most important difference is the platform, coming in the guise of the MQB A0 instead of the A05+ shared with the Skoda Rapid.

Spied in South Africa in European specification, the Kamiq borrows exterior styling from the Karoq and Kodiaq, save for the split-headlight design inspired by the Hyundai Kona. Even though the proportions are similar to the Chinese specification, expect the interior to be equipped with better materials, not the cheapest plastic available.

Being underpinned by the MQB A0, the Kamiq will share engine and transmission options with the SEAT Arona and Volkswagen T-Cross. Over in China, the subcompact crossover comes with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder with 110 horsepower coupled to a six-speed manual or six-speed DSG.

The T-Cross and Arona are available with the 1.0 TSI (95 and 115 horsepower), 1.5 TSI (150 horsepower), and 1.6 TDI (95 horsepower). Transmission options range from five- and six-speed manuals to the seven-speed DSG. Depending on the market, the Kamiq could be offered with the 1.0-liter TGI, which runs on compressed natural gas in addition to gasoline.

Martorell in Spain is where the Arona is manufactured while the T-Cross is made in Pamplona (Spain), Anting (China), and Curitiba (Brazil). The Kamiq is manufactured by SAIC-Volkswagen in Nanjing, and Skoda hasn’t announced which facility will produce the European model. It's believed production will kick off in July 2019.

An “urban crossover” described as “an ideal companion to everyday life in the modern city and beyond,” the Kamiq “combines the agility and handling of a compact car with the traditional advantages of an SUV.” Skoda is waxing lyrical, alright! Instead of a sport utility vehicle (think 2020 Ford Explorer), the Kamiq is a front-wheel-drive affair that barely passes as a crossover. A high-riding hatchback would be a more appropriate description.

