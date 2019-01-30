Skoda Shows Kamiq Sketches for the First Time

At the end of last week, Czech manufacturer Skoda revealed that the most important model it will bring to the Geneva Motor Show in March will be a brand new SUV for the European market, the Kamiq. Now, the first two images were released, showing an SUV that could very well become a hit model on its target market.

The Euro Kamiq will be shown at the Geneva Show in March, but we expect to see the car in full well before that. Currently, there is another Skoda called Kamiq selling in China, but by comparing the two with the limited info available so far we can say they’re nothing alike.The Chinese Kamiq is built on the local PQ platform, the same that underpins the Rapid , while the European one will be based on the Volkswagen MQB A0 platform. Visually, the Chineselooks like an incredibly bored (and boring) Tiguan , while the Euro-spec version, at least in these sketches, shows quite the attitude.The new Kamiq will mark several design premieres for the Czech manufacturer. The most important of them is the use of split headlights, with the daytime running lights located above.“In our new Kamiq city SUV, we’ve implemented a completely new headlamp configuration. The two-part headlamps with daytime running lights above are a first for Skoda,” said in a statement Oliver Stefani, the carmaker’s chief designer.“They give the Kamiq a unique appearance and represent another interpretation of our successful SUV design language.”Also a first for the Skoda SUV range, the logo usually found on the rear of the car has been replaced with teh Skoda lettering stretching on the tailgate, a feature otherwise previewed on the Scala last year.Other than that, the Kamiq presents itself as an aggressive SUV, just perfect for the ever-growing urban SUV segment. It shows a wide radiator grille, extra ground clearance, large wheels, and a stance other Skoda models usually have to fight to achieve.The Euro Kamiq will be shown at the Geneva Show in March, but we expect to see the car in full well before that.