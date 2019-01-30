Rolls-Royce Cullinan Speeding Offroad Looks Savage

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan was built with multiple purposes in mind. And one of them is to allow the driver to floor it when the asphalt is long gone. Of course, many examples of the Crewe SUV won't leave the beaten path, but we're here to show you one that did.

4 photos



Since we mention the aim of the



"The drivetrain system we engineered for Cullinan had one key job to do," Caroline Krismer, Engineering Project Leader for Cullinan explains. "To bring the famed Rolls-Royce 'Magic Carpet Ride' to all other terrains possible, while ensuring class-leading on-road behavior in the SUV sector."



Unfortunately, the contemporary automotive landscape will probably see more examples of the RR Cullinan getting custom wheels that make offroading impossible than machines that are actually tasked with taming the terrain.



In fact, we've recently



The pixel play we're talking about portrayed a Cullinan that aimed to satisfy its owner's thirst for standing out. As such, the Roller had been brought extremely close to the ground, while riding on the said custom wheels. And that wasn't all.



You see, the SUV had also been fitted with a widebody kit that thoroughly transformed its appearance.



And while we're talking reshaped machines, we'd rather see an example of the Cullinan receiving mods aimed at turning it into an extreme offroading machine. In fact, we constantly keep an eye out for such stunts and we'll bring them to you as soon as they show up.





