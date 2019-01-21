Skoda Scala Configurator Launched, Starts from €21,500

autoevolution
The Skoda Scala was one of the last debuts of 2018, but it took until now for the official configurator to be launched. If you want a compact Czech hatchback, this is your only choice, and it's a good one.
Europe has a bunch of cool compact hatchbacks that are in some way or another better than the Scala. We're quietly rooting for the new Focus to win Car of the Year, and it's the one that would get our money. So why would you buy a Skoda? Probably because you want a Skoda - the tech, the sober design and turbo engines.

The cheapest Scala is €21,500, and as usual, Skoda screws you with the equipment, as you get 16-inch steel wheels and boring looking lights. The most expensive trim called Style offers a lot better equipment for €23,400 and w think it's worth the upgrade.

The most expensive configuration features a 1.6 TDI with DSG for €28,150 which is a ridiculous sum of money. But then that's where the Skoda Karoq range starts, so I guess it makes sense.

The 1.6-liter is currently offered with 115 HP and 250 Nm, though a lower output version will come. It's supposed to average 4.8 l/100km and do the 0 to 100 km/h sprint in 10.1 seconds with a stick or 10.3 seconds with the auto. The other current engine choices are the 115 HP 1.0 TSI or the 150 HP 1.5 TSI.

These engines are the ones you want to have. Skoda will only have to add the G-Tec CNG model and a few low-output units. Overall, this is not an exciting car, but one with a huge trunk and Simply Clever features.

Looking through the configurations, we found a few things that may unusual to current Skoda owners, For example, the infotainment is a tablet-style, like Hyundai uses. There's also an option which gives you a non-opening glass roof and glass tailgate. And for such an expensive economy car, we're surprised to see that keyless start (€370) and LED headlights (€860) are optional. Renault or some other manufacturers might give you those for free.
