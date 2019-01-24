autoevolution
Skoda Confirms Kamiq Name for New Small SUV, Already Has One in China

Having the same car wearing different names on different markets is a common practice in the auto industry, dictated by a variety of reasons. But having two cars with the same name is not an all that common practice.
This year, at the Geneva Motor Show in March, Skoda will be unveiling its third SUV for the European market, a model which will be built on the Volkswagen MQB A0 platform, the same that underpins the German's latest model, the T-Cross. 

For a while, speculation was the car will be named Kosmiq, staying true to the weird way the Czech have for naming their SUVs. That’s not the case, it seems.

On Thursday, Skoda confirmed the name of the new model will be Kamiq, a word it is currently using in China, where another “urban SUV” called Kamiq was introduced last year. Allegedly the name comes from the Inuit, of all people, and is supposed to stand for “something that fits as perfectly as a second skin in every situation.”

It’s not yet clear whether the two models with the same name will share more than just the lettering on their bodies, as the Chinese Kamiq is based on a different platform, the local PQ on which the Chinese Rapid is also built on.

The European Kamiq will take inspiration as far as design goes from the Vision X shown last year in Switzerland.

The introduction of the new small SUV comes in response to the growing market demand for such cars. It is also a natural continuation of a line of SUVs that in the main markets has exceeded all expectation of the company’s top brass in Mladá Boleslav.

No other details about the model were announced, but knowing the Czech, we expect to see weekly updates about the new (European) Skoda Kamiq.
