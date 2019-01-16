autoevolution
Skoda Teases New MQB-Based Crossover with Unique Headlamp Design

During this year’s Geneva Motor Show that takes place in Switzerland in March, Czech manufacturer Skoda will once again show what a busy bee it has been in the past year. Soon after the launch of the Scala, a brand new model, this time a crossover, will be joining the carmaker’s lineup.
This new small SUV, intended especially for urban use, will join the existing Kodiaq and Karoq models to become the third weapon Skoda will use to attack this seemingly ever-growing segment.

Not much about the new car has been revealed at this point, apart from the fact that it will be something the world has not seen before from the European brand. A preview of the model was presented as the Vision X concept at last year's Geneva show.

The teaser image shown by Skoda this week shows a front end with enhanced aggressivity thanks to the unique way in which the LED headlamps have been designed.

The carmaker has also confirmed the car is built on parent Volkswagen’s MQB A0 platform, the same that underpins the German's latest model, the T-Cross. Starting from here, it’s not far fetched to assume Skoda’s crossover will be an interpretation of this model.

The T-Cross can be considered Volkswagen’s take on the SEAT Arona and was introduced by the Germans last year as their first small car SUV, or an urban crossover. The model slots beneath the T-Roc hot seller, being a tad shorter than it.

“Worldwide demand for SUVs is growing and is set to keep climbing. Specifically, the A0 SUV segment is the fastest expanding area, and this is precisely where the new Skoda crossover is headed,” justifies the need for a new model in a blog post Aleš Petrus, Skoda product marketing project manager.

“Another milestone in the Skoda SUV offensive, this new model is the perfect companion for its larger siblings, the Kodiaq and the Karoq.”

Expect more details on SKoda's new car in the weeks ahead.
