Volkswagen Group Sells 10.83 Million Cars in 2018, Sets New Record

With an increase over last year’s figures of just under one percent and a total number of 10.83 million cars sold, the Volkswagen Group (VAG) with all its countless brands set a new record in the automotive industry. 12 photos



In its home continent, the group delivered 4.38 million vehicles in 2018, 1.2 percent more than in 2017. That figure was achieved despite on and off sales for some of the cars not meeting the WLTP requirements.



In the U.S., 638,300 vehicles were delivered by the group’s brands (+2.1 percent), while South America grew by 13.1 percent to 590,000 vehicles.



The Asia-Pacific region was however the top performing market of the group, selling a total of 4.55 million vehicles. The number is 0.9 percent higher than in 2017.



As for the brands it owns, they each contributed to the success of the group, except for



In the grand calculus it made, Volkswagen also includes its Commercial Vehicles, MAN and Scania divisions, which combined sold a total of 704,600 vehicles.



“Even though setting new records is no longer our primary goal, we are very pleased about this great result,” said in a statement Christian Dahlheim, head of VAG sales.



"It was possible to achieve this new deliveries record for the Group thanks to a combination of outstanding products and the high level of trust placed in us by our customers."



