2019 Skoda Superb Minor Facelift Leaked in China

Want proof that China is more important for Skoda than Europe? You may have seen how they are offering more SUVs there , but refreshes are coming out faster as well. For example, the mid-life facelift for the Superb has just been scooped in the People's Republic. 5 photos



The grille sticks out a little further thanks to a new chrome frame, while the bottom intake looks like a geometric interpretation of the Joker's grin. Why so serious?



Anyway, the Superb flagship is no joke, particularly in China, where they still love long-wheelbase sedans. Around the back, designers have updated the lights and added plastic trim to make the bumper look less bland. We're sure the European model will go a step beyond with its optional Sportline kit.



Powertrain changes are going to be another talking point. 2019 is the year Skoda will finally begin going electric. The Superb is probably going to be its first PHEV, followed by the Kodiaq. Both should have a new 1.5 TSI+electric system delivers 210 horsepower. We should see the same thing added to the SEAT Tarraco and VW Passat facelift.



A bit further down the line, the Superb will inherit engines from the MQB Evo models. The main focus in Europe will be a 2.0 TDI with a 12V MHEV setup and outputs ranging from about 130 to 204 HP . Want more power? The 2.0 TSI complies with Euro 6D Temp and delivers 272 HP. Most if not all engines will be offered with either a 6-speed manual or 7-speed DSG.



