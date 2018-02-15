Skoda Launches Superb Sedan to Mars, Gets There Before the Roadster

The Czech manufacturer is known as the most affordable within the Volkswagen
Group, relying on clever little gimmicks as well as VW technology to make its cars excellent value for money. In fact, if it weren't for the lower quality interior and the badge itself, you'd almost have to be a fool to buy a Volkswagen over a Skoda.
The Superb, the brand's largest model, is a very good example. It sells for less than a Passat, and yet offers significantly more interior room and isn't too bad to look at. The same goes for almost every other model in the lineup offered by the Mlada Boleslav carmaker.
We can't know for sure what exactly recommended this message for the Mars mission it was sent on, but since Skoda's range lacks a small roadster - preferably with an electric powertrain - they had to choose something. And the winner was a red Sportsline Superb with the 280 horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged engine shared with the Volkswagen Golf GTI.
After the much less spectacular ignition sequence, the red sedan traveled for just over 100 kilometers (62 miles) at an average speed of about 100 km/h (62 mph) before reaching Mars, its destination. But instead of the red expanse that Curiosity shows us from time to time in the photo it sents, the Skoda was greeted by light snow, green lawns and cobblestone houses. Your typical French countryside scenery, then.
Indeed, Mars is the name of a small village on the Loire in central France, providing Skoda with an opportunity to show some self-irony by comparing the Superb's achievement (of traveling 100 km unscathed through France - not a small feat, come to think of it) with what Tesla and SpaceX have done.
As the clip starts, you can immediately tell it's a joke - actually, the title itself is a clear giveaway - but you still sit there, waiting to see what happens next. The car's central display reads "Don't panic, Elon!" (we threw in the comma because we're a bunch of grammar nazis) as it set off on its not very long or dangerous journey.
Upon reaching his destination, Skoda
's Starman (who looks more like The Stig) has his "huge step for mankind" moment before being greeted by the locals who, of course, are called Martians. Of course, it's time to start hugging the kids, high-fiving anyone with a willing hand, and taking countless selfies. The clip ends with the Starman skipping in the lower Martian gravity.
It may not be a laugh-out-loud comedic clip
, and the idea might not be extremely original (name confusions have made the subject of gags since forever), but Skoda managed to include enough original touches to remain true to its slogan: simply clever.