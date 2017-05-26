2018 Skoda Superb Gets New 9.2-Inch Screen and Massaging Seats

Just like Samsung got rid of the frames on its Galaxy S8 flagship phone, so too does Skoda update the infotainment system on its Superb top-of-the-line model for the 2018 model year. Must be because 8 is the luckiest number in China.





Even the basic Swing setup has gone from a 5-inch screen to a 6.5-inch one. But very few people buy that. Still, this is the only big Skoda model without full-LED headlights, right?



It's still too early for the Superb to get a mid-life facelift. In fact, we're glad it doesn't have double headlights yet. But they have crammed as much technology into the car as they could.



There's something called Digital Voice Enhancement, which transmits the people in the front to the back. Because, you know... the Superb is so long that its nose is in a different postcode to the back.



Also new is the Park Distance Control with Maneuver Assist. Basically, if you ignore the audio warning, the car will brake by itself to stop you from hitting something. Hopefully, it can be turned off, because that could get annoying in winter.



The 2018 Superb also sees the introduction of an optional massage function for the driver’s seat, but only if you have the best leather "armchairs" with full electric adjustment.



Laurin & Klement luxury trim is now available with a black roof liner and gets chrome strips on side buffers and doors.