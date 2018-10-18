2019 Skoda Kodiaq GT Looks Better, But Less Practical Than Regular Kodiaq

Sporting the same wheelbase (2,791 millimeters) as the Kodiaq, the GT is a coupe-SUV that Skoda will reveal in the flesh at the 2018 Guangzhou Motor Show on November 16th. The U-shaped honeycomb motif underneath the grille sets the Kodiaq GT apart from the regular model, along with the redesigned rear section and doors.

Being well equipped from the get-go, the Kodiaq GT will serve as the most expensive Skoda in the world’s second-largest economy. Chinese media expects pricing to start at around 220,000 yuan, representing 27,530 euros at the current exchange rate. 4,634 millimeters long and 1,883 millimeters wide, the Kodiaq GT is shorter but wider than the Kodiaq with seating for seven. But most importantly, it’s 27-mm lower (1,649 millimeters tall) than the European model, bringing the point home as far as exterior design is concerned. The sloping roofline also means the third row of seats has been deleted.Similar to the Scala hatchback that replaces the Rapid, the Kodiaq GT doesn’t feature Skoda badging on the tailgate. Instead, customers are treated to Skoda lettering in capital letters, which reminds us of Ford and the all-new Focus.Nothing much can be said about the cabin of the Kodiaq GT, which can be had with virtual cockpit and high-definition infotainment along with a seven-speed automatic transmission. Autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop & go, blind-spot monitoring, and integrated headrests for the front seats are also featured.Over in China, the entry-level configuration features the 2.0 TSI with 137 kW (186 PS) and front-wheel drive. 162 kW (220 PS) is also available, along with all-wheel drive. Being developed for the Middle Kingdom, the list of technological features includes Baidu Carlife, incorporating services, satellite navigation, and third-party apps.Manufactured in China by a joint venture between SAIC and Skoda, the coupe-SUV isn’t planned for the European market. At least not at this point, with Skoda already at full capacity with the Kodiaq and Karoq. Importing the Kodiaq GT from China doesn’t make sense either, so let’s wait and see if something will change in the coming years.Being well equipped from the get-go, the Kodiaq GT will serve as the most expensive Skoda in the world’s second-largest economy. Chinese media expects pricing to start at around 220,000 yuan, representing 27,530 euros at the current exchange rate.