Why Drag Race a BMW M760Li and a Skoda Superb 280?

What happens when you drag race the most potent BMW currently in production against a Skoda Superb? The answer is obvious, so a much better question would be "Why?".

3 photos



In theory, you're not supposed to call it a luxury car, but what else do you really need? We find ourselves asking that question a lot when it comes to Skodas. Most comfort and convenience features are installed. However, the BMW M760Li is on an entirely different level.



We've seen a whole bunch in recent months,



Now, even though it's not a real M car, the M760Li is surprisingly quick. In fact, excluding the new M6, this is the fastest-accelerating BMW at the moment. The 280 horsepower Skoda Superb doesn't stand a chance.



The 7 Series does the quarter-mile sprint in 11.3 seconds while the Skoda takes 13.4 seconds, which isn't that bad when you think about it.



The second test proves that if you've just noticed a 280 HP Skoda Superb overtaking you, you can actually stop him from merging. Not only is that a very BMW thing to do, but it's also technically illegal. But you probably don't spend $150,000 on a V12 car with red seats to let other people overtake you.



Next is a braking test. The Superb actually this one. Yes, a Skoda that can do something better than a BMW. Weird, right? But the Bavarian car costing four times as much offers better sound and vibration insulation.



Many people in the motoring journalist business secretly love this particular Superb. It's the 280 model, so it's got a similar engine to the Golf R, yet it also stands out thanks to a black trim package and the bold Dragon Skin green color. What a thing!In theory, you're not supposed to call it a luxury car, but what else do you really need? We find ourselves asking that question a lot when it comes to Skodas. Most comfort and convenience features are installed. However, the BMW M760Li is on an entirely different level.We've seen a whole bunch in recent months, drag racing the E63 and RS6 or competing with the Porsche Panamera Turbo . So we probably don't need to tell you that it comes with a twin-turbo V12 engine, weighs 2.3 tons and comes with red seats.Now, even though it's not a real M car, the M760Li is surprisingly quick. In fact, excluding the new M6, this is the fastest-accelerating BMW at the moment. The 280 horsepower Skoda Superb doesn't stand a chance.The 7 Series does the quarter-mile sprint in 11.3 seconds while the Skoda takes 13.4 seconds, which isn't that bad when you think about it.The second test proves that if you've just noticed a 280Skoda Superb overtaking you, you can actually stop him from merging. Not only is that a very BMW thing to do, but it's also technically illegal. But you probably don't spend $150,000 on a V12 car with red seats to let other people overtake you.Next is a braking test. The Superb actually this one. Yes, a Skoda that can do something better than a BMW. Weird, right? But the Bavarian car costing four times as much offers better sound and vibration insulation.