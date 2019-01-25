Skoda Octavia Has Virtual Cockpit Option for 2018/2019

autoevolution
It's funny to see how VW Group is still updating cars that are going to become obsolete next year. SEAT did a 2.0 TSI with 190 HP in the Leon that nobody knows about while Skoda has Virtual Cockpit in the Octavia. Yes, like an Audi.
We're not experts in this system, but it looks like the 10-inch screen you get on the Kodiaq now, not the bigger 12-inch one Audi uses. There are no words on processors being used, but the graphics look sleek enough.

And because the Octavia dashboard is designed for two round dials, not a screen, Skoda had to push the fuel and engine temperature gages to either side. We've looked far and wide for a normal sedan/wagon with the screen, but could only find a couple of people that have it on their RS.

Now, even though it's not as cool as the Virtual Cockpit in everything from the A1 to the Audi R8 supercar, Skoda's system is configurable. It can show the usual dials with other information in the middle. There's also a simplified view with speed and range and an RS view that shows a big tachometer in the center. Unfortunately, the's no map view.

This is pretty boring stuff if you think about it. Other models in this segment also have digital dashboards, like the Megane GT/RS, for example. But even though it's ancient now, people are still buying the Octavia RS. With all black trim, it looks better than the standard car, and its impersonation of a fat hot hatch is very useful.

The 245 HP engine was the only one you could get for a while, but a few weeks ago, they re-introduced the 184 HP TDI with standard DSG and optional 4x4. 2016 mid-life updates also left the Octavia with buffed rear tracks for more stability and quality of life changes like Alcantara electric seats with memory functions and glass-covered infotainment.

