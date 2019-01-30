autoevolution

White Ferrari F40 LM on Custom Wheels Stands Out in Japan

30 Jan 2019, 21:37 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
To this day, there are plenty of gearheads who believe Ferraris should only come in one color. Then we have those who enjoy straying as far from the Rosso Corsa path as possible. And when a member of the latter camp happens to own a Ferrari F40, things can get pretty wild.
4 photos
Ferrari F40 Blowing Its TurboFerrari F40 Blowing Its TurboFerrari F40 Blowing Its Turbo
The result of such a mix now sits before us, with this example of the iconic Maranello halo car being far, far away from what many would expect from an F40 spec.

To be more precise, the twin-turbo monster comes dressed in white. Note that this is an LM incarnation of the F40. So, for one thing, the fact that its even rares means its attention magnet effect is aplified. Then there are the extra aero bits included in the LM package, which create a strong contrast with the white finish of the supercar.

Note that this Prancing Horse has been taken down the aftermarket route. Then again, purists have no reason to fret about this, since we're talking about a set of custom wheels, which means the change is reversible.

The finish of the wheels (the custom shoes seem to come in matte grey) is enough to make these draw attention on their own, so seeing them on such a car required the eye candy label.

The Ferrari F40 we're talking about has been caught on camera in Japan, as its the number plate on its posterior confirms.

Now, if you think this spec is wild, you should check out what the rendering world has prepared for the F40.

For instance, we brought you a render of a Ferrari F40 LM Breadvan earlier this month. That's right - a digital artist was determined enough to mix the styling cues of the twin-turbo monster with elements from the famous 250 SWB Breadvan.


 

LM with wrong shoes. More on those shoes coming soon... 😏 ——————— 📸 • @Keng_Kullawat 🌍 • #ROSSOautomobili to submit content 🔗 • Shop our Online Store! ———————

A post shared by Ferrari Lifestyle | ROSSO (@rossoautomobili) on Jan 29, 2019 at 5:59am PST


 

• UNICORN 🦄 • #Drivetastefully #Joyofmachine #Ferrari #FerrariF40 #FerrariTurbo #FerrariLegend #FerrariF40Japan #FerrariF40LM #FerrariF40White #FerrariF40LMGTE #FerrariNation #FerrariSociety #FerrariWorld #FerrariClassic #FerrariRetro #FerrariClub #F40Ferrari #F40FerrariFanClub #AutoFactory #AutoFactoryJapan #Chiba #Japan

A post shared by " KeNg Kullawat " (@keng_kullawat) on Nov 14, 2018 at 8:50am PST

Ferrari F40 Ferrari custom wheels
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
FERRARI models:
FERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeAll FERRARI models  
 
 