White Ferrari F40 LM on Custom Wheels Stands Out in Japan

To this day, there are plenty of gearheads who believe Ferraris should only come in one color. Then we have those who enjoy straying as far from the Rosso Corsa path as possible. And when a member of the latter camp happens to own a Ferrari F40, things can get pretty wild.
The result of such a mix now sits before us, with this example of the iconic Maranello halo car being far, far away from what many would expect from an F40 spec.
To be more precise, the twin-turbo monster comes dressed in white. Note that this is an LM incarnation of the F40. So, for one thing, the fact that its even rares means its attention magnet effect is aplified. Then there are the extra aero bits included in the LM package, which create a strong contrast with the white finish of the supercar.
Note that this Prancing Horse has been taken down the aftermarket route. Then again, purists have no reason to fret about this, since we're talking about a set of custom wheels, which means the change is reversible.
The finish of the wheels (the custom shoes seem to come in matte grey) is enough to make these draw attention on their own, so seeing them on such a car required the eye candy label.
The Ferrari F40 we're talking about has been caught on camera in Japan, as its the number plate on its posterior confirms.
Now, if you think this spec is wild, you should check out what the rendering world has prepared for the F40.
For instance, we brought you a render of a Ferrari F40 LM Breadvan earlier this month. That's right - a digital artist was determined enough to mix the styling cues of the twin-turbo monster with elements from the famous 250 SWB Breadvan.
