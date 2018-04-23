Skoda Kamiq Joins Karoq L and Kodiaq in China, Kodiaq GT Coming In Late 2018

Skoda’s sport utility vehicle lineup prepares to welcome its third member, the Kamiq. The compact-sized crossover will be revealed in the metal at Auto China 2018 on April 25th. The newcomer is crucial to the automaker’s ambitions in the People’s Republic, with Skoda hoping to double sales to 600,000 vehicles by 2020.
Slotted below the Karoq L and Kodiaq, the Kamiq “has been created exclusively for the Chinese market.” What that means is A05+ underpinnings, the vehicle architecture used by the Rapid. Going for the A05+ instead of the MQB can be explained by development and production costs. After all, it’s hard to edge your rivals in the Chinese compact crossover segment unless the pricing is competitive.
Details on the Kamiq are still slim for the time being, with Skoda not mentioning the availability of all-wheel-drive in the press release attached at the end of the article. None of the A05+ vehicles offered by the Volkswagen Group were offered with AWD, so don’t get your hopes up for something different on this occasion.
A “mainstream city SUV” according to Skoda, the Kamiq will arrive at dealers “just months after its world premiere.” What the automaker doesn’t say is that the Kamiq was made possible by the Memorandum of Understanding signed by president Xi Jinping in May 2016. From it, the Czech automaker along with Volkswagen and SAIC benefit from a helping hand worth “over two billion euros.”
To burn through that cash as effectively as possible, Skoda will expand its lineup of SUVs with a fourth member. The automaker "will be presenting the next large SUV later this year” as per chief executive officer Bernhard Maier, referring to the Kodiaq GT. Despite the name, it’s actually a coupe-ified version of the Kodiaq, not a conventional grand tourer such as the Bentley Continental GT.
Estimated to cost 90,000 yuan in bare-bones specification, the Kamiq will ship with a 1.5-liter four-cylinder with 110 horsepower on tap. In addition to the six-speed manual, the Volkswagen Group’s DSG will be available as an optional extra.
