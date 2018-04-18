2018 Skoda Kamiq Teased In Official Design Sketches

As in any other business, the automotive industry relies on volume and profit margin. For a number of years now, automakers have found the sport utility vehicle to be more lucrative than conventional body styles as demand for SUVs keeps on growing, which is why Skoda prepares to lift the veils of a new high-riding model.

To be produced in Meet the Kamiq, which as opposed to the Karoq and Kodiaq , doesn’t ride on the Volkswagen Group’s MQB modular platform. As explained in a previous story, the compact-sized crossover borrows the A05+ vehicle architecture from the Rapid, an old chassis that helps keep the pricing low for the burgeoning middle class in China.Described as a mainstream city, the Kamiq is extremely similar in dimensions to the Euro-spec Karoq . The Karoq that Skoda offers in China, however, is a long-wheelbase version that doesn’t overlap with the Kamiq.As opposed to how the camo-less prototype looks in natural lighting, the design sketches paint the Kamiq as being a prettier crossover than it actually is. The cheap-looking headlights appear to be an afterthought, though the same can’t be said about the Karoq-esque taillights and tailgate. The design of the dashboard and cabin, on the other hand, gives the impression that practicality - not quality - is of the essence.Take the infotainment system as a prime example of how Skoda cuts corners to keep the costs low. While the Karoq can be had with a 9.2-inch infotainment system as an option (8.0 as standard in the UK, 6.5 in other European markets), the Kamiq doesn’t go higher than 7.0 inches.Then there’s the engine range, which starts with (and could be limited to) a four-cylinder that relies on natural aspiration. The 1.5-liter is estimated to develop 110 horsepower, sent to the front wheels by a six-speed manual or an optional DSG Although Skoda is a popular brand in Europe, China is the Czech automaker’s most important market. One in four Skoda models is sold in the People’s Republic, which explains why 325,000 vehicles were delivered there by Skoda in 2017 alone.To be produced in China by Shanghai-VW and with pricing estimated to start at 90,000 yuan, the Kamiq will be officially revealed on April 25th at Auto China 2018 in Beijing.