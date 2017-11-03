Skoda Kodiaq GT Confirmed For Production, SEAT Arona-like Crossover Also Coming

The name is featured in a presentation Skoda held in China at the end of October, which is described as an “SUV Coupe.”
So to speak, that’s a five-door sport utility vehicle with coupe-inspired design elements, something similar to what BMW achieved with the X3-based X4 and X6-based X5. And to that effect, what Mercedes-Benz did with the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe.
Bearing in mind it’s called Kodiaq GT, it’s a given the newcomer will share a lot of its oily bits with the seven-seat Kodiaq
. The TSI and TDI
turbocharged engines, the manual and DSG transmissions, the e Haldex clutch-based AWD
system, cockpit trim, the list is almost as long as Santa’s Christmas gift list.
Uploaded by Chinese publication PC Auto
, the roadmap in question also lists something called “mainstream SUV”
under the Yeti, Karoq, and Kodiaq. The Yeti is yesterday’s news considering the Karoq succeeded the compact-sized crossover, but what about the so-called mainstream SUV
? That, dear reader, might be our best clue yet that Skoda intends to do a SEAT Arona of its own.
Based on the MQB A0 platform that underpins the 2017 Volkswagen Polo, the Arona
is something of an Ibiza on stilts. The subcompact segment, however, is gaining popularity in Europe, and Skoda wants a piece of the sales pie. In all likelihood, the yet-unnamed Skoda equivalent to the Arona will differ from the Spanish crossover only in design. Hearsay suggests the future model will be launched in 2019. The Kodiaq GT is also expected to arrive in '19.