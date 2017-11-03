autoevolution
 

Skoda Kodiaq GT Confirmed For Production, SEAT Arona-like Crossover Also Coming

3 Nov 2017, 10:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
For a handful of years now, Skoda has been thinking about adding some zest to its model lineup. You know, to make the Czech company more attractive in the eyes of people that regard Skoda as Volkswagen’s lower-priced brother. A few concept vehicles and a “Kodiaq Coupe” announcement later, the mystery model that’ll boost Skoda’s customer-perceived value is the Kodiaq GT.
20 photos
Skoda Kodiaq GT and Skoda "Mainstream SUV" confirmation2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline2017 Skoda Kodiaq Sportline2018 SEAT Arona2018 SEAT Arona2018 SEAT Arona2018 SEAT Arona2018 SEAT Arona2018 SEAT Arona2018 SEAT Arona2018 SEAT Arona2018 SEAT Arona2018 SEAT Arona2018 SEAT Arona2018 SEAT Arona
The name is featured in a presentation Skoda held in China at the end of October, which is described as an SUV Coupe.” So to speak, that’s a five-door sport utility vehicle with coupe-inspired design elements, something similar to what BMW achieved with the X3-based X4 and X6-based X5. And to that effect, what Mercedes-Benz did with the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe.

Bearing in mind it’s called Kodiaq GT, it’s a given the newcomer will share a lot of its oily bits with the seven-seat Kodiaq. The TSI and TDI turbocharged engines, the manual and DSG transmissions, the e Haldex clutch-based AWD system, cockpit trim, the list is almost as long as Santa’s Christmas gift list.

Uploaded by Chinese publication PC Auto, the roadmap in question also lists something called “mainstream SUV” under the Yeti, Karoq, and Kodiaq. The Yeti is yesterday’s news considering the Karoq succeeded the compact-sized crossover, but what about the so-called mainstream SUV? That, dear reader, might be our best clue yet that Skoda intends to do a SEAT Arona of its own.

Based on the MQB A0 platform that underpins the 2017 Volkswagen Polo, the Arona is something of an Ibiza on stilts. The subcompact segment, however, is gaining popularity in Europe, and Skoda wants a piece of the sales pie. In all likelihood, the yet-unnamed Skoda equivalent to the Arona will differ from the Spanish crossover only in design. Hearsay suggests the future model will be launched in 2019. The Kodiaq GT is also expected to arrive in '19.
Skoda Kodiaq GT Skoda Mainstream SUV Skoda China Skoda Kodiaq SUV Coupe
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await2017 Frankfurt Motor Show Anticipation: 10 Debuts To Eagerly Await
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Understand Car Noises Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
SKODA models:
SKODA KaroqSKODA Karoq Small SUVSKODA Citigo 3 doorsSKODA Citigo 3 doors MiniSKODA Citigo 5 doorsSKODA Citigo 5 doors MiniSKODA Octavia Combi RSSKODA Octavia Combi RS MediumSKODA Octavia Combi 4x4SKODA Octavia Combi 4x4 MediumAll SKODA models  