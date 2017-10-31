autoevolution
 

Skoda Halloween Ad Says Children Who Carve Pumpkins Can Develop Problems

It's Halloween, the one holiday of the year that has higher chances of making a child diabetic than all the others combined. Kids dress up as monsters and witches and go trick or treating trying to see who can collect the most candies, as all the dentists in the country sit by and watch, rubbing their hands in delight.
Another tradition connected to Halloween is, of course, carving a pumpkin and putting a candle inside to make a scary face that nobody is scared of anymore. Well, apparently the bad spirits are, though you would imagine they would have learned by now - even a cat eventually realizes the vacuum cleaner isn't the doom machine it initially mistakes it for.

Putting a face on a pumpkin and then lighting it up must be a fun experience for kids - if it's not keeping them away from stuffing their bags with sweets, at least. However, it also involves handling sharp knives, so it really shouldn't be done without adult supervision. Better yet, let the adults do it under children's supervision.

That's not the case for the boy in Skoda's commercial. He just sneaks into his father's garage at night, picks up a sharp-tipped knife and proceeds to give the large vegetable a good stabbing. Luckily, there's no blood involved and he finishes the process with all ten fingers intact. Perhaps a bit more worrying is the fact he has access to liquid nitrogen, which he uses to give his creation a gloomier effect.

At one point, the clip starts showing us interlacing sequences of the boy, now a grown up, carving another Halloween pumpkin. Oh, so that was him remembering his first pumpkin carving experience - that would explain the weird sweater.

Well, it looks like our hero now has his own garage and has upgraded to power tools. Just as well because he definitely needed them for his new project. Instead of a cheap vegetable, he somehow found spraypainting a Skoda Citigo body orange and carving up its hood worth it. Kids, it's not. Except if it's not your car and you really hate the owner.

