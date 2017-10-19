Skoda Karoq First Review Says It's a Great Family Car With Soft Suspension

Skoda has become a hugely competitive company that annoys even Volkswagen. The Karoq could be one of its most important products, as a serious pick for family crossover buyers. But what do the reviews say?

6 photos



While it's technically an SUV , only one of the versions available right now is fitted with AWD . That's the one we'd get, but not to do any off-roading. The Nissan



We think the Karoq looks more upmarket than the Yeti, and this has to do with design, not materials. A Range Rover Evoque is a premium car not because its plastics are better but because it looks a certain way. This Skoda has the same timeless qualities as the Octavia.



The interior of the Karoq is more spacious than the Yeti. Skoda's clever designers also made that infotainment screen shine by framing it with air vent trim. Volkswagen is probably the best company in the world when it comes to ergonomics. The Karoq also benefits from buttons that are just in the right place and clean graphics.



The gear shifter might seem like a step back, copying the hammer-like shape from stuff like the old Superb. But the clunkiness is excellent for a crossover, and the design is very intuitive. You're never going to kill people with this shifter as Jeep did!



Perhaps the most important thing to take away from this review is the way the Karoq rides. It's got long, soft suspension, which is bad for making high-speed corners but perfect for a family car. Some MQB cars are crashy, so we're getting excellent news here. However, we just want to wait and see how the market reacts to this car before calling it a success.



Well, this is the first one we've been able to find, and it suggests Skoda is on to a winner. As the seasoned reviewer points out, the Karoq is a replacement for the Yeti. It's obviously based on the MQB platform, just like the Kodiaq and Octavia.While it's technically an, only one of the versions available right now is fitted with. That's the one we'd get, but not to do any off-roading. The Nissan Qashqai didn't have AWD at first either, and people still loved it.We think the Karoq looks more upmarket than the Yeti, and this has to do with design, not materials. A Range Rover Evoque is a premium car not because its plastics are better but because it looks a certain way. This Skoda has the same timeless qualities as the Octavia.The interior of the Karoq is more spacious than the Yeti. Skoda's clever designers also made that infotainment screen shine by framing it with air vent trim. Volkswagen is probably the best company in the world when it comes to ergonomics. The Karoq also benefits from buttons that are just in the right place and clean graphics.The gear shifter might seem like a step back, copying the hammer-like shape from stuff like the old Superb. But the clunkiness is excellent for a crossover, and the design is very intuitive. You're never going to kill people with this shifter as Jeep did!Perhaps the most important thing to take away from this review is the way the Karoq rides. It's got long, soft suspension, which is bad for making high-speed corners but perfect for a family car. Some MQB cars are crashy, so we're getting excellent news here. However, we just want to wait and see how the market reacts to this car before calling it a success.