Skoda's Kodiaq Will Get Coupe Version In China, Two New SUVs Will Follow

Skoda’s plans with SUVs have been revealed after an image from a presentation in China
was leaked on the Internet.
It appears that Skoda
will sell a Kodiaq Coupe along with the regular Kodiaq in China. For the moment, it is unclear whether that model will be offered in other markets, but it should not be ruled out.
The Czech brand was reportedly considering this for several months, and it looks like the management team has selected a winner between a four-door coupe and a coupe-styled SUV
.
The coupe version of the Skoda Kodiaq
will come with five doors, just like the regular model, but it will be distinguished with a more sloped roofline. Its rear hatch could also be modified, and we would not rule out design changes to the front end of the vehicle. It is at least two years away from production, but not further than 2020.
The other two leaked plans from the Czech brand’s future include the “Model Q” and the “Model K.” While their names might not be definitive, and just used for setting them apart in presentations and discussions, they still leave room for speculation.
The other sheet from the conference reveals that the New Yeti will be a separate product from the “CUV,” and that the company wants to launch an "A+SUV
." Right next to the latter term, the word “Coupe” is written, but a single covered vehicle is placed underneath the writing visible in the image leaked by Autohome
.
This could mean two products in one, or it might be a reference to the Kodiaq Coupe, especially since the names were placed near the regular Kodiaq in the range.
Skoda
is also expected to launch an SUV or crossover that would be smaller than the next Yeti. The latter is presumably one of the products that are being referred to as the “Model K” or “Model Q.”
Either of them could be built on the Volkswagen Polo’s platform, and fight for supremacy with the Nissan Juke, Ford EcoSport, Renault Captur, and their other competitors.