autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

Skoda's Kodiaq Will Get Coupe Version In China, Two New SUVs Will Follow

 
22 Mar 2017, 12:52 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Skoda’s plans with SUVs have been revealed after an image from a presentation in China was leaked on the Internet.
It appears that Skoda will sell a Kodiaq Coupe along with the regular Kodiaq in China. For the moment, it is unclear whether that model will be offered in other markets, but it should not be ruled out.

The Czech brand was reportedly considering this for several months, and it looks like the management team has selected a winner between a four-door coupe and a coupe-styled SUV.

The coupe version of the Skoda Kodiaq will come with five doors, just like the regular model, but it will be distinguished with a more sloped roofline. Its rear hatch could also be modified, and we would not rule out design changes to the front end of the vehicle. It is at least two years away from production, but not further than 2020.

The other two leaked plans from the Czech brand’s future include the “Model Q” and the “Model K.” While their names might not be definitive, and just used for setting them apart in presentations and discussions, they still leave room for speculation.

The other sheet from the conference reveals that the New Yeti will be a separate product from the “CUV,” and that the company wants to launch an "A+SUV." Right next to the latter term, the word “Coupe” is written, but a single covered vehicle is placed underneath the writing visible in the image leaked by Autohome.

This could mean two products in one, or it might be a reference to the Kodiaq Coupe, especially since the names were placed near the regular Kodiaq in the range.

Skoda is also expected to launch an SUV or crossover that would be smaller than the next Yeti. The latter is presumably one of the products that are being referred to as the “Model K” or “Model Q.”

Either of them could be built on the Volkswagen Polo’s platform, and fight for supremacy with the Nissan Juke, Ford EcoSport, Renault Captur, and their other competitors.
Skoda Kodiaq Coupe Kodiaq Skoda Kodiaq Kodiaq Coupe China SUV Skoda
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
 

Our SKODA Testdrives:

2015 Skoda Fabia65