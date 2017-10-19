IMSA RXR One Is an AMG GT Supercar With 860 HP and Crazy Aero

This one slipped under our radar for a couple of months, but you tuning fans are probably not going to mind seeing this crazy AMG GT. It's made by a company called IMSA and debuted at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.

10 photos AMG GT S, it looks like a combination of it and the



IMSA became famous almost ten years ago with its Lamborghini Gallardo and Murcielago projects. We haven't heard much of them since, but they're probably back on the map with this monster AMG project.



It seems they want to impress us with what they can do under the hood as well. While most have only taken the 4-liter twin-turbo V8 to HP and 1,000 Nm of torque.



The exhaust cuts through the silence like a horror movie scream. Its design reminds us of race cars, as well as the Porsche Carrera GT for some odd reason. IMSA also modified the gearbox, replaced the clutch pack, fitted a forged drive shaft, racing valves, new intakes, cylinder heads, an Inconel exhaust and a separate oil cooling system.



The aero completely changes the look to Lamborghini levels of lunacy while staying true to Mercedes' rounded design. Most of the panels are made from carbon fiber to save as much as 300 kilograms, a bold claim which we hope to see verified.



Clearly, the body has been widened to show off, but it also allows extended tracks. All the air intakes serve a purpose too. The wings and spoilers make the AMG GT 55mm wider at the front and 65mm wider at the rear. Unique center-lock wheels have been fitted with Pirelli Zero Trofeo R. Back off because it's going to bite!



