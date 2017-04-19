Chinese Ownership Suits MG Just Fine, Brand Reveals Scissor Doors Coupe Concept

MG
used to be known for its line of roadsters and sports cars, but things eventually changed for the British brand.
Since 2006, the carmaker has been in Chinese hands, as SAIC Motor owns it. The days of Britishness from MG seemed to be over forever, particularly since the company announced it would stop producing vehicles in the United Kingdom
. However, the investors who have acquired the marque have not decided to ditch its roots entirely.
Instead, they have spliced the essential parts of Morris Garages, planted them in pots stored in a greenhouse away from prying eyes, and came up with impressive results.
While the exhibit shown by MG
at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show
is not a roadster and does not scream “I am British,
” it manages to preview an evolution of the company’s spirit.
MG showed up with the E-Motion Concept
at the Shanghai event, and it is a scissor-door 2+2 Coupe with electric drive. According to Car Design News
, MG’s design director, Shou Jingfeng, explained that the rear wheel arches recall the 1955 MGA roadster, while the interior is imagined to compete with Bentley’s Continental GT.
The carmaker has no plans of rivaling its co-nationals from Crewe soon, as the exhibit remains a concept, but the creation will inspire future models. Without a name to point at for the new styling language, we have the E-Motion Concept that tells the story of how future MGs should be drawn.
The front grille, for example, could become a pillar of the range from a design point of view. The same could be said about the LED strip in the headlamps, as well as the plastic part that mimics chromed metal integrated into the front bumper.
Specifications announced a 310-mile (500 km) range with a full charge of the battery, along with an acceleration time of less than 4.0 seconds from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h).
Unfortunately, MG will not build a scissor-doored car in the future, and its plans for a high-end electric coupe with four seats will have to be put on hold until the products meant for regular people will regain their composure when sales are concerned.