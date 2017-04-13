MG E-Motion Concept Unveils New Possibilities For Chinese-Owned British Brand

MG
previously announced plans to launch a series of SUVs, but the brand has revealed a concept vehicle that makes everyone think about its sports car
origins.
The British brand, currently owned by SAIC
, has prepared a concept called E-Motion for the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. Its exhibit is an electric vehicle, as its name suggests, and it has a sloping roof line on a coupe body. We only have a few teaser images, leaked on Autohome
, but we expect to see the entire thing soon.
Fortunately, until we get more pictures of the electric coupe from MG, we have a few specifications. It can drive for up to 310 miles (498 km) on a full battery, and it can sprint from 0 t0 60 mph (97 km/h) in less than four seconds. The figures presented, even if they are just estimations, are reasonable for an EV, even if we do not have other details.
The chances of this concept evolving into a production automobile are slim, but only the investors of the business will know for sure if it will ever happen.
We remark that the front is styled similarly to the ZS
, a small SUV
planned by the same marque, but this would be a standard practice for any automaker: employing the same design language to all of its products from the same period.
The coupe concept penned by SAIC’s studio for the MG brand appears to be a 2+2 model. If the conglomerate decides to invest in the development of a production car, it will be interesting to see if they will market it outside of China, and how will the product be positioned on the market.
MG has seen better days, but those are far behind us in history, but the company’s hopes now hang in the hands of Chinese investors, who have proven they can finance notable projects, and have every interest to make them happen.