Skoda Superb Sportline Plus Is the New Czech Flagship

4 Apr 2018, 20:25 UTC ·
by
As we all, know, Skoda doesn't want to make an RS version of the Superb. The next best thing is called the Sportline, and it's a top trim level that gives you more curb appeal.
A new edition to the UK range called Superb Spotline Plus is worthy of being considered Skoda's flagship model due to all the extra kit that's been stuffed into the car. Trivial? Not when you think the Czech automaker sells about a million vehicles a year.

What we neglected to mention is that the Sportline Plus is specific to the British market, at least for now, with prices starting from £29,330 for the hatchback and £30,645 for the estate. Of course, grey isn't the only color, but we think you should buy it, since it looks just like Audi's Nardo Grey.

Besides the sportier appearance, our favorite goodie is the standard 9.2-inch touchscreen display. This might seem strange, but every passionate Skoda owner knows what a "Columbus" is. It's the brand's best infotainment with satellite navigation, as well as an internet hotspot and Skoda Connect.

The Sportline Plus's interior is the beneficiary of standard heated front seats, an auto trunk, tri-zone climate control, keyless start, Alcantara trim and a red stripe going over the dash.

Just like an Octavia RS, you get the progressive steering rack, drive modes, 15mm lowered suspension and the XDS e-differential lock.

Customers will get a choice of quite a few engines, namely three TSI petrol and two TDI diesels. The base unit is a 1.4 TSI with 150 PS and a standard ACT cylinder deactivation system. However, we'd be more interested in the 2.0 TSI with 220 or 280 PS, the latter boasting 4x4.

If all-wheel drive is your thing, the 2.0 TDI has a top variant with 190 HP and 400 Nm that gets it too. I wonder if you can turn off ESP and drift it fully on ice?
