Lifted 2020 Toyota Supra Rendered as the Sportscar Toyota Needs to Build

Sporstcars don't make money. With the obvious exceptions, this is a rule that means carmakers sometimes have a hard time designing the go-fast machines that fill our screens. In fact, this is why Toyota and BMW decided to join forces for their current two-seater effort, which involves the 2020 Supra and the 2019 Z4.

5 photos



As such, there were plenty of renderings that showed up soon after the MK V Supra was released, with these aiming to give the newcomer a look that sits closer to Gen IV nostalgics' expectations.



Then again, those renders have nothing to to with production reality, at least not as far as the Japanese carmaker is concerned - there will obviously be tuner efforts of the sort, though.



However, the pixel play that brought us here today is different. Sure, this might be wilder than most others of the sort, but it portrays a model that might just make sense for Toyota.



You see, if the company ends up building a lifted Supra, it will draw tons of attention to the brand (call it sub-brand, if you want to refer to the Gazoo Racing arm of the company).



And you should that this terrain-taming Supra rendering is not an accident. In fact, digital art label



You know, jacked-up sportscars. This is an emerging genre and while it mostly relies on



Just think of the SUV alternatives are welcome. The result of the collaboration saw plenty of Supra fans jumping for joy thanks to the revival of the badge, even though there were some aficionados who weren't pleased with the design limitations the shared platform brought.As such, there were plenty of renderings that showed up soon after the MK V Supra was released, with these aiming to give the newcomer a look that sits closer to Gen IV nostalgics' expectations.Then again, those renders have nothing to to with production reality, at least not as far as the Japanese carmaker is concerned - there will obviously be tuner efforts of the sort, though.However, the pixel play that brought us here today is different. Sure, this might be wilder than most others of the sort, but it portrays a model that might just make sense for Toyota.You see, if the company ends up building a lifted Supra, it will draw tons of attention to the brand (call it sub-brand, if you want to refer to the Gazoo Racing arm of the company).And you should that this terrain-taming Supra rendering is not an accident. In fact, digital art label Rain Prisk , which delivered the piece, has just made another step forward for jportscars.You know, jacked-up sportscars. This is an emerging genre and while it mostly relies on renderings and custom cars at the moment, there are also clues of carmakers willing to exploit the possibilities of this style.Just think of the Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo (even though calling it a sportscar is a stretch, this has been confirmed for production) and you'll get a brilliant example of whyalternatives are welcome.