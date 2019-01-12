autoevolution

Mercedes-AMG GT All-Terrain Rendered as Supercar Crossover

12 Jan 2019
by author pic
Take a good look at the contraption in the rendering sitting before us, which portrays a lifted Mercedes-AMG GT and you might think this is a wild idea done purely for the fun of it. Heck, if we pay attention to what the artist behind the work had to say, this idea seems even more solid.
The render comes from Yasid Oozear, a Brit who constantly likes the demolish conventions. And here's what the aficionado had to say about his work: "Hide your Mpowers ma dudes.The AMG GT-itsup is out hunting. It’s not amg anymore though. And why, you ask? Just for the cringe, really,"

Oh, and by the way, Affalterbach's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 is no longer under the hood of this toy, as the thing has been taken down the... V8 swap path, if we might use this term.

And while we agree with the artist when it comes to the firepower trolling, the rest of the render actually makes sense. You see, there's a trend in the go-fast world that's getting stronger by the year, with this involving what we like to call jportscars (that would be jacked-up sportscars).

Of course, most goodies that qualify for the said label are renders like the one we have here, but we also have a few real-world examples. The vast majority of these are aftermarket creations (here's an example for you), but, once more and more vehicles of this kind are born, carmakers will want to fill this niche.

For instance, Porsche came up with the Taycan, an EV that will kickstart the company's electric future later this year. And the German automotive producer has already confirmed the Cross Turismo derivative of the model, which is a lifted wagon.

And given the sportscar performance of the Taycan, we can't say the go-fast abilities are absent.


 

