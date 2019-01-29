autoevolution

2020 Toyota Supra Rendering Looks More Like the Original

29 Jan 2019, 20:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
A brand new Porsche 911 just came out, but you probably can't tell because it looks almost the same as last year's model. That's how German designers work, for the sake of continuity or resale values.
4 photos
2020 Toyota Supra Rendering Looks More Like the Original2020 Toyota Supra Rendering Looks More Like the Original2020 Toyota Supra Rendering Looks More Like the Original
At the same time, their Japanese counterparts like to be ahead of their time, changing things up to the point where "controversial" becomes an understatement. It's especially true for Toyota, and we're not talking about the Supra here. Have you seen the latest Corolla? It's not bad, but it looks like it runs on cosmic energy and anime.

The proportions of the new Supra are fantastic. It's got such a long nose that its hood-to-body ratio is similar to a Viper. But unlike the Viper, the body they wrapped around it seems to have very little in common with previous incarnations. Our biggest gripe with the car is that many elements are there just to show off, like the little scoops behind the door and some blocked off intakes.

While staying true to the FT-1 concept from a few years back, the MK V is still a let-down for fans and owners of the 90's icon, and we're not just talking about the BMW 3-liter engine. "But how would you make the 2020 car look like modern and yet related to something from the boy band era?" we hear you say.

Just check out this rendering by Roman Miah, an Automotive & Transport Design student from the UK. You need a simpler look for the headlight and grille at the front, while the back adopts a wing and three circular elements in the lights. Nostalgia just kicked in hard!

For us, the Supra was always supposed to be a throwback car with retro inspiration. But even with a BMW engine and a weird face, we're still glad to have it.
2020 Toyota Supra Supra rendering Toyota Supra Toyota pic of the day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeTOYOTA Camry TRDTOYOTA Camry TRD CompactTOYOTA Avalon TRDTOYOTA Avalon TRD CompactTOYOTA Corolla Sedan (US)TOYOTA Corolla Sedan (US) CompactTOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVAll TOYOTA models  
 
 