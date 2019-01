2020 Toyota Supra Rendering Looks More Like the Original

At the same time, their Japanese counterparts like to be ahead of their time, changing things up to the point where "controversial" becomes an understatement. It's especially true for Toyota, and we're not talking about the Supra here. Have you seen the latest Corolla? It's not bad, but it looks like it runs on cosmic energy and anime.The proportions of the new Supra are fantastic. It's got such a long nose that its hood-to-body ratio is similar to a Viper. But unlike the Viper, the body they wrapped around it seems to have very little in common with previous incarnations. Our biggest gripe with the car is that many elements are there just to show off, like the little scoops behind the door and some blocked off intakes.While staying true to the FT-1 concept from a few years back, the MK V is still a let-down for fans and owners of the 90's icon, and we're not just talking about the BMW 3-liter engine. "But how would you make the 2020 car look like modern and yet related to something from the boy band era?" we hear you say.Just check out this rendering by Roman Miah , an Automotive & Transport Design student from the UK. You need a simpler look for the headlight and grille at the front, while the back adopts a wing and three circular elements in the lights. Nostalgia just kicked in hard!For us, the Supra was always supposed to be a throwback car with retro inspiration. But even with a BMW engine and a weird face, we're still glad to have it.