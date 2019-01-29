2020 Toyota Tacoma Features Redesigned Headlights, Power Driver’s Seat

As we know it, the third generation (codename N300) of the Tacoma was introduced in January 2015 at the Detroit Auto Show. Production started in September 2015, and thus far, the mid-size pickup truck is a commercial success.

On February 7th at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, Toyota will introduce the mid-cycle refresh for the Tacoma. The teaser accompanying the announcement reveals the upper part of the workhorse pictured head-on, featuring different headlights with C-shaped running lights.



Toyota also published a teaser clip of a man getting inside the 2020 Tacoma, playing with the power adjustments of the driver’s seat. The front passenger is likely to get this feature as well, either from the get-go on higher trim levels or as an optional extra.



Although hard to tell for sure, the design of the dashboard could prove familiar to Tacoma owners. The black theme of the cabin spruced up with chrome and gray garnish is simple but elegant nevertheless.



Toyota will also stream the grand reveal on livestream.com, starting on February 7th at 9:00 AM. If you were wondering if there’s a new powertrain option in the pipeline, chances are we won’t be treated to anything else but upgrades to the 2TR-FE and 2GR-FKS.



The 2.7-liter four-cylinder comes standard, priced at $25,550 before destination and handling. For the 2019 model year, this engine with the six-speed automatic transmission is much obliged to develop 159 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 180 pound-feet at 3,800 rpm.



