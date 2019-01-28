2020 Toyota Supra Body Kit by Prior Design Is Going to Be Wild

You know what? Everybody misjudged the Toyota Supra. We got fixated on the fact that it won't be powered by a 2JZ and that the platform is the same as the BMW Z4. But few people saw the potential it had. It's a brand new Supra, something with haven't seen since forever, and everybody is going to want one.

2 photos



It comes from a top European company, Prior design. From the looks of things, it's going to be their big thing in 2019. Simply declaring their intentions wasn't enough for them. They went ahead and turned the new Supra into a monster, adding brand new, much more full fenders with race car vents, a ground effects kit, and lift-reducing rear wing. We have full confidence that Prior will finish the package before the end of this year.



There's also a brand new bumper, which makes this into an even more menacing sports car, aided by a vented hood and some oversized wheels which completely fill out the arches. Looking at the back, we're shocked not to find a diffuser or



Toyota didn't even bother removing the BMW badges from the 3-liter engine. It's a brand new thing, but without messing with the internals, single-turbo inline-6 units like this one would probably deliver somewhere between 450 and 500 HP on a tune. Would that make Supra purists happy? Probably not, but such a modded car could keep up with a BMW M3 o something of that sort. Tuning projects are also going to be plentiful. Perhaps the block can't take a million horsepower, but folks are going to reveal drift-style body kits left, right and center. We've already featured more renderings that we can remember, but this one is the first to preview something which will actually be built.It comes from a top European company, Prior design. From the looks of things, it's going to be their big thing in 2019. Simply declaring their intentions wasn't enough for them. They went ahead and turned the new Supra into a monster, adding brand new, much more full fenders with race car vents, a ground effects kit, and lift-reducing rear wing. We have full confidence that Prior will finish the package before the end of this year.There's also a brand new bumper, which makes this into an even more menacing sports car, aided by a vented hood and some oversized wheels which completely fill out the arches. Looking at the back, we're shocked not to find a diffuser or Bosozoku exhausts. But I guess we'll leave those to the Japanese tuners.Toyota didn't even bother removing the BMW badges from the 3-liter engine. It's a brand new thing, but without messing with the internals, single-turbo inline-6 units like this one would probably deliver somewhere between 450 and 500on a tune. Would that make Supra purists happy? Probably not, but such a modded car could keep up with a BMW M3 o something of that sort.