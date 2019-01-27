autoevolution
This Toyota Has Way Too Many Wheels

27 Jan 2019
Do you think putting an extra set of wheels on a Raptor is original? That's just a ripoff of the G63 AMG 6x6, which is probably a ripoff of something else. But somebody in Asia put a car together that will make you go "what the heck did I just see!"
This purple beast started as a regular Toyota sedan. We're not 100% sure, but it's probably the Vios, developed from the Asian Yaris model, which is not related to the Mazda2 in drag they sell in America or that European hatchback.

From our understanding, the Vios like a home-grown car loved in Indonesia or Malaysia, where it often serves as a taxi. Cars like that often get shocking modifications, and this one fits the description.

Yes, it now has an extra rear axle, seemingly taking the place of the passenger compartment. But on top of that, the Asian MacGyver installed another set of wheels, bringing the total to eight, not including the spare or the one that does the steering.

It seems to be working in reverse to the other two, like a cog. To make this happen, the rear of the little sedan, probably has zero give in the suspension. Otherwise, the wheels would sometimes lose contact or press against each other so hard they would act as brakes. Only the fronts are powered on the little Vios.

What kind of engine is this packing? Normally a 1.5-liter with about a hundred ponies, though it could be less. It's not like speed is your top priority when you're dragging along twice the number of wheels. This could easily pass as an art car. According to that old Top Gear video where they tried to prove Alfa Romeos belong in museums, art isn't supposed to have a purpose. And we can think of few things that are more pointless than a sedan with two doors and eight wheels, two of which don't even touch the ground.



A post shared by carvideolife (@carvideolife) on Jan 24, 2019 at 2:16am PST

