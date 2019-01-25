autoevolution
Thief Takes Toyota Camry With 13YO Sleeping Inside, Hates The Hassle

25 Jan 2019
Talk about a nap to remember. A 13-year-old girl from Fort Worth, Texas, fell asleep in the backseat of her mother’s car and woke up to find out the car had been stolen with her inside. She then tried to pursue the thieves when they sped off but ended up crashing.
Nicki Howard tells KXXV that she used to drive her Toyota Camry for Uber Eats, so now that the car is totaled, she’s out of a means to earn a living. Still, she chooses to look at the silver lining: for minutes, she thought her daughter had been kidnapped and she’d never see her alive again, so she’s grateful she wasn’t hurt.

The whole thing happened in a blink of an eye, she says. She got out of her car at a gas station, which was just the opportunity a car thief had been waiting for: he got inside and drove off. He clearly had no idea that there was a teen girl sleeping in the backseat.

He found out about that when the girl woke up and, thinking her mother was at the wheel, started asking her questions. That’s when he decided stealing a car wasn’t worth the hassle of a kidnapping charge.

“I was like ‘mom, mom what are you doing,’ because we slammed into something,” Hannah, Howard’s daughter, tells the publication. “I thought it was my mom. I saw them just jump out of the car and I’m thinking why is my mom jumping out of the car? And so I jumped out, too and I went to and went to see them and I was like ‘mom, mom, what are you doing?’”

Hannah says the man at the wheel jumped out of the car and ran into a white mini-van that had been following them on the road. She thought she could pursue them on her own.

“I got in my mom's car and I just tried to drive after them. And then I crashed into (a roundabout),” she says.

Police are still investigating and have no suspect in custody, but CCTV captured the man who stole the car at the gas station and will probably help with identifying him.
