Heartless Car Thief Returns Stolen Car, Keeps The Cat That Was Inside

14 Jan 2019, 13:27 UTC ·
by
A very picky car thief returned one of the vehicles he stole after news of it made national headlines, but chose to keep the cat that was inside it at the time he lifted it.
Emma Harris, a woman from Portland, Oregon, went to the mall on Friday for a bit of spotting. Because there was some construction work going on at her apartment, she took her cat, Priscilla, with her in the car.

She imagined Priscilla would be safe in her 1996 Subaru Legacy while she shopped, because she never thought the car would be gone when she came back to it. Yet that’s what happened, she tells KATU News, fighting back tears.

“When I came out to my car, it wasn’t there and neither was my cat,” she says.

Harris went right away to the police and to the media. By Sunday, her car was returned to the same parking lot where it’d been taken from, so either the thief didn’t like it or he didn’t want the hassle that came with driving a stolen vehicle that had been covered by the national press.

However, the cat wasn’t inside. Harris is now offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can offer any information on Priscilla or who is able to safely return it to her, and she’s hoping that whoever took it will bring it back – just like they did with her car.

“She means the world to me,” Harris says. “I just want my cat. She’s my companion and I love her and miss her very much.”

Harris says she’s had Priscilla since she was a kitten, and had to bottle-feed her because she was so tiny. Clearly, she doesn’t have the same kind of attachment to her car, which she could have done without if her cat had been returned to her instead.
