2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Is Japanese for Outdoor Family Fun

There’s a new TRD Pro Toyota on the block, and its name is Sequoia. Following the launch of the TRD Pro versions for the Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner over the past four years, Toyota presented on Thursday, on the eve of the Chicago Auto Show, a souped-up variant of the seven-seater.

On the 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro, the Multi-Mode 4WD will be offered as standard, as will 18 x 8-inch black BBS forged aluminum wheels dressed in P275/65 R18 tires.



Setting the model apart visually from the stock



The TRD Pro package will only be offered for the 7-seat model with middle-row captain’s chairs and a three-across third-row seat configuration. All of the seats will be dressed in leather, adorned with red contrast stitching.



Only one engine will power this version of the car, a 5.7-liter i-FORCE V8 gasoline unit that develops 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission.



Toyota did not yet say when the model will become available, nor did it release any info on pricing. The carmaker did say that the introduction of this new model in the TRD lineup is a herald of changes to come for all of the models wearing the TRD badge.



