2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro Is Japanese for Outdoor Family Fun

7 Feb 2019, 9:57 UTC ·
There’s a new TRD Pro Toyota on the block, and its name is Sequoia. Following the launch of the TRD Pro versions for the Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner over the past four years, Toyota presented on Thursday, on the eve of the Chicago Auto Show, a souped-up variant of the seven-seater.
For the Sequoia, the TRD Pro package comes as an boost needed by the car to fulfill its off-road aspirations. A TRD-tuned Fox internal bypass shock suspension is the main tool needed for the task, providing the car with 7 compression zones and 2 rebound zones, as well as an increase in rebound travel of 18 mm. 

On the 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro, the Multi-Mode 4WD will be offered as standard, as will 18 x 8-inch black BBS forged aluminum wheels dressed in P275/65 R18 tires. 

Setting the model apart visually from the stock Sequoia are a special TRD grille, front skid plate, exclusive Army Green paint, and cat-back exhaust. Running boards in cast aluminum and a roof rack are also on the table.

The TRD Pro package will only be offered for the 7-seat model with middle-row captain’s chairs and a three-across third-row seat configuration. All of the seats will be dressed in leather, adorned with red contrast stitching.

Only one engine will power this version of the car, a 5.7-liter i-FORCE V8 gasoline unit that develops 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque. The engine is paired to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

Toyota did not yet say when the model will become available, nor did it release any info on pricing. The carmaker did say that the introduction of this new model in the TRD lineup is a herald of changes to come for all of the models wearing the TRD badge.

Full details on the 2020 Sequoia TRD Pro can be found in the document attached below.
